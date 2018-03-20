Mitchell Trubisky: Bears in perfect situation to emerge

Not every single offseason move by the Chicago Bears has been about Mitchell Trubisky. It just feels that way.

The Bears hired offensive-minded head coach Matt Nagy, who has a history aiding signal-callers. General manager Ryan Pace followed that by importing a stock of weaponry in free agency: Allen Robinson, Taylor Gabriel and Trey Burton. Then the Bears added not one, but two quarterback tutors familiar with Nagy's system -- Chase Daniel and Tyler Bray -- to help teach Mitch the offense.

The upgrades were put in place with Trubisky's improvement in mind. Speaking to Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune this week, the second-year quarterback said he's comfortable with the pressure that comes with being the centerpiece of the franchise.

"It's very exciting, and I can't be more thankful for the situation I ended up in, especially with Ryan Pace running the show and really believing in me, this organization and the other guys we have," Trubisky said. "We did really well in free agency. We have to get a couple of other guys back healthy. But I just feel like we're in a perfect situation to really emerge and have a great year this year."

The lack of receiving threats hindered Trubisky last season. The Bears had no healthy wideout who could separate from defensive backs to provide the rookie a reliable target. While not all free-agent signings provide the anticipated on-field results -- Pace's track record proves as much -- the moves this offseason have helped mitigate a glaring problem.

Now it's on Trubisky to make good on the investments.

"It just means that I have more responsibility," Trubisky said. "Everyone is looking toward me. I need to be the leader day in and day out -- and I will be. I'm excited for that challenge, and I'm excited to continue to earn the trust of my teammates.

"And my teammates have told me that, too. They know we're all in this together, and I have their backs. It's not me being possessive. It's: 'I'm a leader and this is our team, and it's all about the Chicago Bears and this great organization.' I couldn't be more excited. I feel like I learned a lot from last year that's going to help carry over into this year. Obviously, one person can't do it alone."

One person can't do it alone, which is why the Bears spent the offseason buffering their quarterback. Moving forward, Trubisky must prove he's worthy of being the focal point all of Chicago revolves around.