ATN Podcast: What's next after Jets-Colts trade?

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Chris Wesseling & Marc Sessler -- assemble to recap the latest news from around the league. The heroes discuss the Jets' trade with the Colts to acquire the No. 3 overall pick in the draft (3:00), a trade that Keith Hanzus weighs in on (15:00). The Bills are "not ready" to move up for a QB and Honey Badger is headed to the Texans (32:00). The Vikings sign Sheldon Richardson, the Lions sign "LeGary" and the Patriots make a deal with the Raiders (38:00). Tampa Bay signs a Super Bowl champ and the heroes are truly worried about Le'Veon Bell and his "lit" pets (48:00).

