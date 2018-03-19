March Madness links Aaron Rodgers to UMBC Player

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for March 9, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. UMBC's historic NCAA tournament run led to one player being linked to the two-time MVP.

Hi @AaronRodgers12 your biggest fan Joe Sherburne just hit an and-1 and a 3 to put us, a 16 seed, up 6 â UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) March 17, 2018

Iâll send you some gear. https://t.co/9NzPHh6rdL â Joe Sherburne (@ForSureBurne) March 18, 2018

2. The Eagles playfully roasted the Vikings for their fashion police take. Yes, that's Kirk Cousins and Nick Foles at Michigan State...

3. The Raiders released Michael Crabtree on Thursday, then Jimmy's Seafood made him an offer he could not refuse. By Friday, Crabtree was a Raven.

Dear @KingCrab15, allow us to introduce ourselves. We are The Crab Cake Kings. Big fans of your work. Hey look - the Ravens are going to come calling soon, and we like them a lot. So uh...sign the deal, and become the 6th member of the Crab Cakes For Life Club. K thanks bye. ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/Hc0O0AB51l â Jimmy's Seafood (@JimmysSeafood) March 15, 2018

4. Alex Smith will make more this season than he has in the past three seasons combined.