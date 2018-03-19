Orlando Scandrick agrees to 2-year Redskins contract

Orlando Scandrick spent the past decade clashing on-field with the Washington Redskins. Now he's joining them.

The 'Skins on Monday landed the former Dallas Cowboys cornerback with a two-year pact worth up to $10 million, a source told NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Scandrick joins Washington just two days after the Cowboys granted his requested release following nine seasons in Dallas.

The 31-year-old Scandrick started 11 games last autumn before a back injury put him on the shelf. He finished as the 106th-ranked player at his position, but Scandrick brings game-day experience to a group led by Josh Norman ahead of Quinton Dunbar, Fabian Moreau and Joshua Holsey.

Scandrick's addition makes plenty of sense after the Redskins traded away slot man Kendall Fuller to the Chiefs before waving farewell to free-agent cover man Bashaud Breeland.

As for the Cowboys, the team saves approximately $1.4 million against the salary cap by moving on from Scandrick, their fifth-round pick from the 2008 NFL Draft.