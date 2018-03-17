Vinny Curry agrees to three-year, $23M deal with Bucs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers continue to bolster their defense with former Philadelphia Eagles players.

Defensive end Vinny Curry, who was released Friday by the salary-cap strapped Eagles, agreed to a three-year deal with the Buccaneers, a source involved with the contract told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport on Saturday. The three-year deal includes a base value of $23 million with $11 million in guarantees, according to Rapoport. He has a chance to make up to $27 million.

In a related move, the Buccaneers released defensive end Robert Ayers.

ESPN's Jenna Laine first reported Curry's agreement.

Curry established himself as a reliable interior rusher in his first full year as a starter in Philadelphia, registering 42 tackles and three sacks. The performance merited the $5 million guaranteed contract trigger he would have received if he remained on the Super Bowl champions' roster on Sunday.

The Eagles cut Curry on Friday after he declined to take a pay cut or restructure his contract with the team. He is ranked No. 18 on NFL.com's Top 101 Free Agents on 2018.

In Tampa, he joins Eagles teammate Beau Allen in helping shore up a Buccaneers defensive front that parted ways with defensive tackle Chris Baker last month.