Marshawn Lynch getting $1M Raiders roster bonus

Don't fret, Raider Nation. Marshawn Lynch will indeed be part of the Raiders' plans for 2018.

Lynch, who came out of retirement last year, will receive his $1 million roster bonus on Sunday and is set to play for the team this season, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. He's scheduled to make $5.9 million in 2018.

Officially, there has been no indication the Raiders were thinking of parting ways with the hometown hero. However, after the team agreed to terms with former Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Doug Martin this week, some of the Beast Mode army questioned whether Lynch's spot on the roster was in jeopardy.

By paying out his roster bonus, the Raiders reconfirm their commitment to Lynch and pull away from the height of free agency with a very crowded stable of running backs. In addition to Lynch and Martin, the Raiders have Jalen Richard, DeAndre Washington, Elijah Hood and fullback Jamize Olawale on their roster.

Lynch, for now, is set to be the Raiders' top back for 2018. Martin could be a very capable backup for Beast Mode if he goes down because of injury or Father Time makes an earlier-than-anticipated appearance during Lynch's age 32 season. Last year, he rushed for 891 yards and seven touchdowns.