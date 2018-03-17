Johnathan Hankins released by Indianapolis Colts

Johnathan Hankins is once again a free agent.

The Colts, who will be switching to a 4-3 base defense in 2018 under new head coach Frank Reich, released defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins on Saturday. Hankins is back on the market less than a year after he signed a three-year, $30 million contract that included a $10 million guaranteed payout.

Hankins is a very specific 3-4 defense tackle, but his release suggests Colts general manager Chris Ballard looked at more than just playing style before making his decision. The move comes one day before Hankins' $4.5 million salary guarantee was scheduled to kick in.

Despite the Colts' defensive line struggles in 2017, Hankins provided a level of consistency for the 5-11 squad. The 325-pound behemoth finished with 44 tackles, two sacks and five quarterback hits in his lone season in Indy.

Outside of Ndamukong Suh and Vinny Curry, Hankins might be the best run-stuffer available in free agency. He'll surely draw interest from teams running the 3-4 that have salary-cap space to spare.

As for the Colts, Ballard has been quiet in free agency, and he likely already is planning to target defensive linemen in the draft.