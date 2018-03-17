Orlando Scandrick designated to be cut by Cowboys

Orlando Scandrick's tenure with the Dallas Cowboys is ending.

The veteran cornerback was designated Saturday as a post-June 1 release by the team. The development was expected -- NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported earlier this week that Scandrick had requested for his release from the team.

Scandrick, 31, started in all 11 games he appeared in last season before he was sidelined by a back injury during the final stretch of the season. With Jourdan Lewis and Chidobe Awuzie poised to rise on the Cowboys' cornerback depth chart, it appeared Scandrick's tenure in Dallas was already in jeopardy even before he requested his release.

The move will save the Cowboys roughly $1.4 million against the salary cap after June 1 and it gives Scandrick a chance to see what he can get on the open market. Selected in the fifth round of the 2008 draft by the Cowboys, Scandrick's best days might be behind him, and he likely won't fetch the $3 million base he was slated to earn playing this year in Dallas.

Despite his injury history, Scandrick should have a healthy market for his services in 2018.