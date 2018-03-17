Justin Pugh signing $45M deal with Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals are giving their beleaguered offensive line unit a much needed shot in the arm.

Former New York Giants offensive lineman Justin Pugh has agreed to a five-year deal worth just over $45 million, sources informed of the contract told NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Pugh, 27, was considered one of the top offensive linemen on the market this offseason and was ranked No. 19 in NFL.com's Top 101 Free Agents of 2018. Pugh's agreement, which follows the Cardinals' signing of offensive tackle Andre Smith, bolsters a struggling offensive line unit that didn't provide Carson Palmer, Blaine Gabbert and Drew Stanton much protection last season.

The only question that remains is Pugh's health. A back injury sidelined him for the final four games of the 2017 season, but he was given the green light to resume all football activities just last week after an MRI revealed no structural damage.

If Pugh can continue to play at a high level, it could help the Cardinals' new quarterback corps of Sam Bradford and Mike Glennon remain healthy. Bradford's history of knee problems all but demand that he play behind of the league's better offensive line units to remain effective. Pugh's signing should go a long way in helping the Cardinals improve in pass and run protection.