NFL players react to UMBC's historic upset over Virginia

March Madness is in full swing.
The University of Maryland-Baltimore County men's basketball program made history Friday night, beating Virginia 74-54. UMBC is the first No. 16 seed to ever beat a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Here's how current and former NFL players reacted to the upset on social media:
Making Baltimore proud.â Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) March 17, 2018
UMBC!@UMBCAthletics
Wow. Dogs gotta eat! UMBC #UNDERDOG #marchmadness pic.twitter.com/1LZ4NrFnDkâ Lane Johnson (@Lanejohnson65) March 17, 2018
Goodbye twitterâ Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) March 17, 2018
Shoutouts to UMBC! LETS GOOOOOOOOOOâ Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) March 17, 2018
Ugh. pic.twitter.com/iAak9jAj3Zâ Chris Wormley (@Chris_Wormley43) March 17, 2018
Wow!!!! UMBC!!!! Unbelievable!!!â JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 17, 2018
UMBC holding it down for Baltimore!â Zachary Orr I (@ZO35) March 17, 2018
Madness!!!! #UMBCâ Bam Bradley4â£ (@Bdbam4_) March 17, 2018
UMBC wow!!! Congratulations pic.twitter.com/PZABl93L8oâ Emmitt Smith (@EmmittSmith22) March 17, 2018
And by 20 pts at that! #UMBC #MarchMadnessâ NFL_IRONMAN (@LFletcher59) March 17, 2018
WE ARE ALL WITNESSES!!! #UMBCâ Greg Jennings (@GregJennings) March 17, 2018
In my bracket I picked # 1 Virginia to win the whole tournament and they just lost to # 16 UMBC!!!â Stefen Wisniewski (@stefenwiz61) March 17, 2018
I guess for me UMBC stands for U Made a Bad Choice#NCAATournament #MarchMadness
UVA first 1 seed to lose to a 16 seed?!? ï¿½ï¿½â Duane Brown (@DuaneBrown76) March 17, 2018
March madness was funâ Jared Goff (@JaredGoff16) March 17, 2018
@JOEL9ONE dude just remind yourself that you just won back 2 back Super Bowlsâ TJ Lang (@TJLang70) March 17, 2018
Uptown Charlotte will be lit tonight with the @UMBCAthletics faithful. Iâm not getting out of bed but tonight would be fun to see them celebratingâ Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) March 17, 2018
Wow ï¿½ï¿½ March Madness ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ https://t.co/kBoD5flG2Gâ Anthony Dixon (@Boobie24Dixon) March 17, 2018
March madness is real!!â Sammie Coates (@sammiecoates11) March 17, 2018
Wow didnât think Iâd live to see a 16 beat a 1!â Michael Oher (@MichaelOher) March 17, 2018
