NFL players react to UMBC's historic upset over Virginia

  • By NFL.com
March Madness is in full swing.

The University of Maryland-Baltimore County men's basketball program made history Friday night, beating Virginia 74-54. UMBC is the first No. 16 seed to ever beat a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Here's how current and former NFL players reacted to the upset on social media:

