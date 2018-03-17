NFL players react to UMBC's historic upset over Virginia

March Madness is in full swing.

The University of Maryland-Baltimore County men's basketball program made history Friday night, beating Virginia 74-54. UMBC is the first No. 16 seed to ever beat a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Here's how current and former NFL players reacted to the upset on social media:

Wow!!!! UMBC!!!! Unbelievable!!! â JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 17, 2018

UMBC holding it down for Baltimore! â Zachary Orr I (@ZO35) March 17, 2018

WE ARE ALL WITNESSES!!! #UMBC â Greg Jennings (@GregJennings) March 17, 2018

In my bracket I picked # 1 Virginia to win the whole tournament and they just lost to # 16 UMBC!!!

I guess for me UMBC stands for U Made a Bad Choice#NCAATournament #MarchMadness â Stefen Wisniewski (@stefenwiz61) March 17, 2018

UVA first 1 seed to lose to a 16 seed?!? ï¿½ï¿½ â Duane Brown (@DuaneBrown76) March 17, 2018

@JOEL9ONE dude just remind yourself that you just won back 2 back Super Bowls â TJ Lang (@TJLang70) March 17, 2018

Uptown Charlotte will be lit tonight with the @UMBCAthletics faithful. Iâm not getting out of bed but tonight would be fun to see them celebrating â Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) March 17, 2018

Wow ï¿½ï¿½ March Madness ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ https://t.co/kBoD5flG2G â Anthony Dixon (@Boobie24Dixon) March 17, 2018