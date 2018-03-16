Buccaneers make Ryan Jensen highest-paid center

Former Ravens center Ryan Jensen is set to become one of the highest-paid interior linemen in football.

The Buccaneers have signed Jensen to a four-year, $42 million deal with $22 million guaranteed, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, via a source informed of the situation.

Jensen chose Tampa Bay over Indianapolis, the other team he visited this week. The former sixth-round draft pick was ranked No. 48 on Around The NFL's Top 101 Free Agents of 2018.

If Jensen remains at center for Tampa Bay, his annual salary will top the charts at his position. The size of the contract suggests the Bucs will move Ali Marpet back to guard after he moonlighted in the pivot last year.

The free agency timing was impeccable for Jensen, who started just nine games in three years before solidifying Baltimore's offensive line as a 16-game stalwart in 2017.

With an improved blocking unit up front to go with a talented young receiving corps, the onus is on Jameis Winston to produce a long-awaited breakout campaign.