A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Chris Wesseling & Marc Sessler -- assemble in-studio to recap more free agency news and notes. The heroes discuss the Raiders' big moves (7:30), a mysterious move by the Ravens that's on Marc's radar (13:00), more Browns moves (33:00) and a big signing for the Jags (37:00). The guys wrap up the show with some more free agency odds and ends (43:00).

