Chiefs signing Chad Henne to back up Patrick Mahomes

One day ago, the Chiefs had nobody in their quarterback room beyond starter Patrick Mahomes.

That has changed.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported the team is signing Chad Henne to a two-year deal to serve as Kansas City's veteran backup.

Henne spent the past five seasons in Jacksonville after opening his career as an on-again, off-again starter in Miami. He's far from a difference-maker, but it was important for the Chiefs to surround Mahomes, their newly anointed starter, with experience in the quarterback room.

Look for Kansas City to add another arm or two before camp, but make no mistake about it: The Chiefs are all in on Mahomes serving as the centerpiece of this Andy Reid-led attack.