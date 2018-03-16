Chiefs sign Chad Henne to back up Patrick Mahomes

One day ago, the Chiefs had nobody in their quarterback room beyond starter Patrick Mahomes.

That has changed.

The Chiefs signed Chad Henne to serve as Kansas City's veteran backup. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports Henne's contract is for two years.

Henne spent the past five seasons in Jacksonville after opening his career as an on-again, off-again starter in Miami. He's far from a difference-maker, but it was important for the Chiefs to surround Mahomes, their newly anointed starter, with experience in the quarterback room.

"Chad has been in this league a long time and has a tremendous feel for the game," general manager Brett Veach said per the team's official site. "His experiences and knowledge will be valuable to our quarterback room, and on top of that, he has the physical tools to step in if needed."

Look for Kansas City to add another arm or two before camp, but make no mistake about it: The Chiefs are all in on Mahomes serving as the centerpiece of this Andy Reid-led attack.