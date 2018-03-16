J.J. Watt sends shoes to U.S. veteran

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for March 16, 2018. This is The Extra Point.
1. The 2017 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year continues to be an All-Pro person off the gridiron. Watt has been sending pairs of his latest Reebok sneakers to troops overseas too.
Do your shoes provide great support for a bad knee and back on a Veteran like me?â KyloRenThaBoss (USMC Ret.) (@Michaelingram84) March 15, 2018
Thank you for your service brother. Iâm coming off some back & knee injuries myself and wear these shoes every single day. Theyâve been phenomenal.â JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 15, 2018
DM me your address and Iâll send you a pair so you can give me some feedback of your own. https://t.co/tJche6QxGQ
2. Raiders TE Lee Smith really loves his quarterback.
I would army crawl naked over broken glass to keep you on two feet! Thanks Bro Love yaâ Lee Smith (@LeeSmith_86) March 15, 2018
3. I'm pretty sure this is the tiniest, most adorable new Vikings fan.
Cooperâs excited! #Skol pic.twitter.com/BHNelzNYwcâ Kirk Cousins (@KirkCousins8) March 16, 2018
4. The city of Cleveland gives Joe Thomas his own official holiday.
Dear @Browns fans: At your request, 7/3/18 is officially going to be Joe Thomas Day in the City of #CLE in honor of #Browns great, #73 @joethomas73.â City of Cleveland (@CityofCleveland) March 15, 2018
We wish you well on your retirement, sir!
Thanks for representing #CLE well. pic.twitter.com/rx0L1dZc8V
5. WR Jarvis Landry brings positivity to his new team.
New #Browns WR @God_Son80 on coming to an 0-16 team: "That's OK." OK? "Everybody's 0-0 right now."â Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) March 15, 2018