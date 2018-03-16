J.J. Watt sends shoes to U.S. veteran

  • By Ralph Warner
The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for March 16, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. The 2017 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year continues to be an All-Pro person off the gridiron. Watt has been sending pairs of his latest Reebok sneakers to troops overseas too.

2. Raiders TE Lee Smith really loves his quarterback.

3. I'm pretty sure this is the tiniest, most adorable new Vikings fan.

4. The city of Cleveland gives Joe Thomas his own official holiday.

5. WR Jarvis Landry brings positivity to his new team.

