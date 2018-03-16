Ex-Raiders WR Michael Crabtree to visit Ravens

Michael Crabtree didn't have to wait long to find teams interested in his services.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports Crabtree will visit with the Baltimore Ravens today, according to a source informed of the trip. Baltimore would like to close the deal during the visit.

Crabtree was cut by the Oakland Raiders on Thursday after the team signed veteran Jordy Nelson.

The Ravens need at receiver stems from a hiccup in a deal with free agent Ryan Grant. Rapoport reported on Thursday that Grant failed his physical, voiding the $29 million deal sides agreed to during the bargaining window.

With Grant's signing likely in the rearview, the Ravens will attempt to lure Crabtree to fill the void. If Ozzie Newsome fails to land the veteran who compiled 25 touchdowns and 2,543 yards the past three seasons in Oakland, someone else will. Rapoport reports Crabtree has other visits lined up if he doesn't sign in Baltimore.