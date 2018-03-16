Carlos Hyde: Saquon Barkley would be 'great addition'

Carols Hyde signing with Cleveland won't slow the chatter about the Browns possibly drafting Saquon Barkley No. 1 overall in the draft. That's perfectly fine with Hyde.

The ex-49ers running back said Thursday he wouldn't mind if Cleveland added Barkley.

"Saquon would be a nice addition to the team, another guy who can out and make big plays," Hyde said, via the Akron Beacon Journal. "Use all the weapons you can. If he comes here, the more the better, so he'd definitely be a great addition."

New general manager John Dorsey concurred that Hyde's arrival -- to the tune of three years, $15 million with $6 million in the first season -- does not preclude Barkley from being taken No. 1.

"Not necessarily. You can't have enough good football players," Dorsey said.

Giving Hyde $6 million only to draft his replacement seems silly on the face, but the Browns have the cash to burn and are still going through the draft process. Adding Hyde shouldn't change the possibility of adding Barkley any more than the trade for Tyrod Taylor should stop the Browns from taking a QB atop the draft.

"The draft is so far down the road," Dorsey said. "We are just at the second phase of that as we get closer to the spring workouts and we get everybody back in that room together and just finalize our draft board. That is to be determined down the road."

Adding Hyde keeps the Browns' options open at No. 1. If Barkley is the man, Hyde becomes an expensive backup who could be jettisoned after one year. If it's not Saquon, the Browns have their early-down workhorse.