Ranking the NFL's 26 biggest contracts for 2018

With the 2018 free agency frenzy nearing its end, it's time to provide an updated look at the highest-paid players in the league.
Below is a list of the 26 highest-paid NFL players for the 2018 season, sorted by their average yearly salary according to Over the Cap. Kirk Cousins tops the list with the most lucrative contract, followed closely by Jimmy Garoppolo.
1. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings - $28,000,000
2. Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers - $27,500,000
3. Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions - $27,000,000
4. Derek Carr, Oakland Raiders - $25,005,000
5. Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints - $25,000,000
6. Andrew Luck, Indianapolis Colts - $24,594,000
7. Joe Flacco, Baltimore Ravens - $22,133,333
8. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers - $22,000,000
9. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks - $21,900,000
10. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers - $21,850,000
11. Eli Manning, New York Giants - $21,000,000
12. Philip Rivers, Los Angeles Chargers - $20,812,500
13. Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers - $20,760,000
14. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons - $20,750,000
15. Tom Brady, New England Patriots - $20,500,000
16. Sam Bradford, Arizona Cardinals - $20,000,000
17. Ryan Tannehill, Miami Dolphins - $19,250,000
18. Von Miller, Denver Broncos - $19,083,333
19. Case Keenum, Denver Broncos - $18,000,000
20. Ezekiel Ansah, Detroit Lions - $17,521,000
21. Blake Bortles, Jacksonville Jaguars - $17,483,500
22. DeMarcus Lawrence, Dallas Cowboys - $17,143,000
23. Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia Eagles - $17,100,000
24a. Olivier Vernon, New York Giants - $17,000,000
24b. Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers - $17,000,000
24c. Alex Smith, Washington Redskins - $17,000,000