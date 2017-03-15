Ranking the NFL's 26 biggest contracts for 2018

With the 2018 free agency frenzy nearing its end, it's time to provide an updated look at the highest-paid players in the league.

Below is a list of the 26 highest-paid NFL players for the 2018 season, sorted by their average yearly salary according to Over the Cap. Kirk Cousins tops the list with the most lucrative contract, followed closely by Jimmy Garoppolo.

1. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings - $28,000,000

2. Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers - $27,500,000

3. Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions - $27,000,000

4. Derek Carr, Oakland Raiders - $25,005,000

5. Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints - $25,000,000

6. Andrew Luck, Indianapolis Colts - $24,594,000

7. Joe Flacco, Baltimore Ravens - $22,133,333

8. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers - $22,000,000

9. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks - $21,900,000

10. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers - $21,850,000

11. Eli Manning, New York Giants - $21,000,000

12. Philip Rivers, Los Angeles Chargers - $20,812,500

13. Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers - $20,760,000

14. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons - $20,750,000

15. Tom Brady, New England Patriots - $20,500,000

16. Sam Bradford, Arizona Cardinals - $20,000,000

17. Ryan Tannehill, Miami Dolphins - $19,250,000

18. Von Miller, Denver Broncos - $19,083,333

19. Case Keenum, Denver Broncos - $18,000,000

20. Ezekiel Ansah, Detroit Lions - $17,521,000

21. Blake Bortles, Jacksonville Jaguars - $17,483,500

22. DeMarcus Lawrence, Dallas Cowboys - $17,143,000

23. Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia Eagles - $17,100,000

24a. Olivier Vernon, New York Giants - $17,000,000

24b. Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers - $17,000,000

24c. Alex Smith, Washington Redskins - $17,000,000