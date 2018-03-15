Game Theory & Money: Free Agency, A-Rod & Chad Pennington

Cynthia Frelund and Matt "Money" Smith sit down to discuss the latest free agency news, highlighting the major moves at the QB position: Cousins to the Vikings, Keenum to the Broncos and Tyrod Taylor to the Browns (10:11). Also, Cynthia reveals the two teams she believes have given themselves the best chance to improve based on her models (17:03), as well as some head scratching free agency moves made by the Dolphins and the Giants. Then, Cynthia sits down with baseball star Alex Rodriguez to discuss the role analytics played in his career and he gets candid about his 2014 suspension (28:40). Plus, at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine, Cynthia spoke with former Redskins tight end Chris Cooley (44:05) and former Jets and Dolphins quarterback Chad Pennington (1:01:30).

