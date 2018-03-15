NFL mourns death of Saints owner Tom Benson

New Orleans Saints owner Tom Benson passed away on Thursday at the age of 90. Teams, former and current players around the league took to social media to express their condolences over the loss of Mr. Benson.

"Tom Benson's contributions to New Orleans and the National Football League were legendary. He purchased a team that had never had a winning season; by the third year of his ownership, the Saints were in the playoffs," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said. "Tom kept the Saints together through the tragedy of Hurricane Katrina, and his decision to bring the team back to New Orleans gave the entire region hope and confidence that they would recover. The Saints rewarded their fans with tremendous football and a Super Bowl championship.

"Tom loved New Orleans, where he was a generous and caring philanthropist. Within the NFL, he was a true leader among NFL owners. He served as the chairman of the League's Finance Committee for many years, was a key advisor to my predecessors, and was someone whom I frequently turned to since becoming Commissioner. I know that the entire NFL family joins me in extending our most heartfelt condolences to Gayle Benson and the entire Saints organization."

In 2014, Benson pledged two significant gifts totaling $11 million to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. In recognition of his gift, the venue was renamed Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Pro Football Hall of Fame President & CEO David Baker commented on the death of Benson today.

"I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Tom Benson. I have had the great fortune of knowing Mr. Benson for decades. He possessed a deep passion for the game and was committed to its growth. He believed strongly in promoting the game and its positive values to generations of fans. His legacy will live forever in Canton, Ohio through his generosity and support that helped launch a vision for the future by celebrating this great game we love."

"Rest in peace, Tom Benson. His leadership turned the Saints franchise into a winner, and he was one of our league's more colorful personalities. He will be missed. Our thoughts are with Tom's family and Saints fans everywhere." â Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) March 15, 2018

RIP Mr. Benson you will be missed pic.twitter.com/1ksdRMy7ob â Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) March 15, 2018

Thanks for everything, Mr. B.



Much love & appreciation from the whole Fujita family. https://t.co/xypgPQ2naM â Scott Fujita (@sfujita55) March 15, 2018

Did a lot for our league, serving on several committees throughout tenure as Saints owner. Huge proponent of @ProFootballHOF, donating $11M for renovations last year. RIP, Tom. https://t.co/pmcr7dR1mW â Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) March 15, 2018

He changed and impacted countless lives! You will be missed greatly Mr. B! Rest up ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ https://t.co/G64Oy1IXLs â Terron Armstead (@T_Armstead72) March 15, 2018

Condolences to the family..Rest In Peace Mr. Benson https://t.co/PsAxefKh44 â jairus byrd (@jairusbyrd) March 15, 2018

Rest easy! Hate to hear this! Send my condolences to his family and organization! https://t.co/TKTcDRzFs5 â Shaq Thompson (@ShaqThompson_7) March 15, 2018

RIP MR BENSONï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ appreciate the great opportunities you gave ... â Khiry Robinson (@_numberthreeRB) March 15, 2018

We send our condolences and sympathies to the Benson family and the entire Saints organization. https://t.co/AGYpThHDiF â Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) March 15, 2018