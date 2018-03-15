JuJu Smith-Schuster Plays Fortnite with Drake and Travis Scott

We're all living vicariously through JuJu Smith-Schuster this offseason. Last week, the Steelers WR was hanging with, uh, I mean, "recruiting" LeBron James. Now, JuJu is playing video games with his favorite rappers and an eSports legend.

In the same week I met and recruited LeBron to the Steelers and played Fortnite with Drake, Ninja, and Travis Scott.

What a time to be alive â JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) March 15, 2018

Early Thursday morning, the worlds of eSports, hip-hop, and the NFL collided in the form of a Fortnite super team. It started out with chart-topping rapper Drake began playing Fortnite with Ninja.

Fortnite is a popular survival game with a Battle Royale mode that allows gamers duke it out on an island. Ninja a.k.a. Tyler Blevins is a pro gamer with a huge following, the 26-year-old has 871,000 followers on Twitter.

In Fortnite, players can invite others to join a team by entering their gamertag (or username). Rapper Travis Scott was the next famous player to join Drake and Ninja's squad.

That's when JuJu decided to join in on the fun.

"This is probably the most insane thing I've ever done in my life," said Smith-Schuster.

The wideout immortalized his Fortnite team in the same way any millennial would -- with memes.

Come back next week to see what new offseason adventures JuJu gets into.