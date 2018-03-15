JuJu Smith-Schuster Plays Fortnite with Drake and Travis Scott

We're all living vicariously through JuJu Smith-Schuster this offseason. Last week, the Steelers WR was hanging with, uh, I mean, "recruiting" LeBron James. Now, JuJu is playing video games with his favorite rappers and an eSports legend.
In the same week I met and recruited LeBron to the Steelers and played Fortnite with Drake, Ninja, and Travis Scott.â JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) March 15, 2018
What a time to be alive
Early Thursday morning, the worlds of eSports, hip-hop, and the NFL collided in the form of a Fortnite super team. It started out with chart-topping rapper Drake began playing Fortnite with Ninja.
Fortnite is a popular survival game with a Battle Royale mode that allows gamers duke it out on an island. Ninja a.k.a. Tyler Blevins is a pro gamer with a huge following, the 26-year-old has 871,000 followers on Twitter.
In Fortnite, players can invite others to join a team by entering their gamertag (or username). Rapper Travis Scott was the next famous player to join Drake and Ninja's squad.
.@trvisXX really did @Ninja like that. ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/fA9eWO0rL8â B/R esports (@BResports_) March 15, 2018
That's when JuJu decided to join in on the fun.
Itâs bout to be so lit @drake @ninjaâ JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) March 15, 2018
.@TeamJuJu: "This is better than scoring a touchdown tbh" ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/VOR8H7EMkmâ B/R esports (@BResports_) March 15, 2018
"This is probably the most insane thing I've ever done in my life," said Smith-Schuster.
The wideout immortalized his Fortnite team in the same way any millennial would -- with memes.
Itâs lit!! pic.twitter.com/V5vjhLjykNâ JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) March 15, 2018
LEGENDARY @drake @ninja @trvisXX pic.twitter.com/PNLfgRFutuâ JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) March 15, 2018
Come back next week to see what new offseason adventures JuJu gets into.