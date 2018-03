Jordy Nelson said his goodbyes to Green Bay less than 48 hours ago, and now he has his new team.

The former Packers wideout is headed to the Bay, signing a two-year deal with the Oakland Raiders worth $15 million ($13 million guaranteed), NFL Network's James Jones reported.

In a related move, Oakland is also cutting receiver Michael Crabtree, NFL Network's James Palmer reported.

