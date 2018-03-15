Texans tight end C.J. Fiedorowicz retiring at age 26

Texans tight end C.J. Fiedorowicz's NFL career has reached a premature conclusion.

Houston placed Fiedorowicz, 26, on the Reserve/Retired list, the team announced Thursday.

The No. 65 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, Fiedorowicz is hanging up his spikes after suffering four concussions -- including two that resulted in separate trips to injured reserve last season -- from December of 2016 to December of 2017.

"We have a lot of respect for C.J. and we support his decision to retire," coach Bill O'Brien said in a statement released by the team. "I know this was a difficult decision for him. C.J. has been a great teammate and we appreciate his efforts over the past four years. We wish him success in the next phase of his life."

After recording a career-best 559 yards on 54 receptions in 2016, the former Iowa star earned a $22 million extension with $10.1 million in guarantees at the end of training camp last summer. He will finish his four-year NFL career with 89 catches for 881 yards and six scores.

Fiedorowicz wasn't the only Houston tight end beset by head injuries last season. Backup Stephen Anderson missed time with a concussion in September, while No. 2 tight end Ryan Griffin's season ended in November due to a concussion of his own.

Needless to say, the Texans will be in the market for help at the position this offseason.