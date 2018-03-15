Doug Martin agrees to one-year deal with Raiders

Doug Martin landed on his feet across the country.

The running back agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Oakland Raiders, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday, per sources informed of the deal.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released Martin last month after six seasons.

The 29-year-old running back will attempt to salvage the next stage of his career under new Raiders coach Jon Gruden after rushing for fewer than 425 yards each of the past two seasons.

The 5-foot-9 running back owns one of the most volatile careers of any current NFL player. Martin burst onto the scene as a rookie, dashing for 1,454 yards on 319 carries with 11 rushing TDs. He then cratered, failing to break the 500-yard mark the next two seasons and missing 15 games. Martin returned to form in 2015, galloping for 1,402 yards, second-most in the NFL, en route to an All-Pro bid and a sizable contract.

He was suspended four games late in 2016 for violating the league's performance-enhancing drugs policy.

The past two seasons Martin has been one of the least efficient running backs in the NFL, struggling to break tackles, losing his early-career burst and failing to gain positive yards on most carries. In 2016 and 2017 he averaged 2.9 yards per carry on 282 combined carries.

Martin joins a backfield with Marshawn Lynch, Jalen Richard, DeAndre Washington, Elijah Hood, and fullback Jamize Olawale. The addition of Martin will lead to speculation about Lynch's future with the Raiders. The hometown hero is due $5.9 million for 2018.

Following two subpar seasons, Martin must prove he can return to form or could become a cut casualty again before the regular season opens.

Adding running back depth is not the only move the Raiders are looking to make. Rapoport reported Oakland is negotiating with ex-Packers receiver Jordy Nelson, who is also garnering interest from the Saints and Seahawks. If the Raiders land Nelson, receiver Michael Crabtree is likely to be cut.