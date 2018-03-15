Jason McCourty released by Cleveland Browns

Cleveland's constantly churning roster continues to add and drop names at a fever pitch.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Thursday that the Browns released veteran cornerback Jason McCourty, according to a source. The team later made the move official.

New general manager John Dorsey and his cadre of front-office handlers are rebuilding both sides of the ball with their own hand-picked players. After trading for cornerback-turned-safety Damarious Randall, the Browns signed free-agent cover men T.J. Carrie and Terrance Mitchell.

With Briean Boddy-Calhoun and Jamar Taylor still in the mix, Cleveland opted to move on from the 30-year-old McCourty.

Cleveland itâs been real! I wish nothing but the best to the guys in that locker room! Thank you to the Haslamâs and the organization for giving me the opportunity to lead and do what I love last season! #DawgPound (J-Mac) pic.twitter.com/exDm7SvWuB â Devin& Jason McCourty (@McCourtyTwins) March 15, 2018

McCourty was arguably the team's best corner last season, appearing in 14 games and grading as the league's 17th best player at his position.

Inked last offseason to a two-year, $6 million deal, McCourty now hits free agency as a figure certain to attract attention. At very least, he can tell his grandchildren about the marvelous, winless season he spent by the shores of Lake Erie.