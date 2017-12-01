DJ Top 50 rankings 2018

Darnold has a thick/sturdy frame and the desired height for the position. He operated in the shotgun in the Trojans' offense. He has quick feet in his setup and throws from a wide base. He has a long, loopy throwing motion, but it's actually very quick and explosive -- and he has shown the ability to tighten it up at times. He has very quick eyes to work through progressions and throws with excellent anticipation. He's adept at changing ball speed and ball flight. He has enough velocity to fit balls into tight windows. Once he improves his weight transfer from his back foot to his front foot, he will see an uptick in accuracy and velocity. Darnold is a very nifty athlete, capable of escaping free rushers and creating explosive plays downfield. He's also a very competitive runner who fights for extra yards. His biggest issue has been his propensity to fumble the ball. He needs to do a better job of keeping both hands on the ball in the pocket and covering the ball up once he takes off. Overall, Darnold has some areas to clean up, but I love his size, competitiveness and ability to make plays on and off schedule.