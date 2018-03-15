Is Joe Thomas the best player from the 2007 Draft?

  • By Ralph Warner
The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for March 15, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Joe Thomas is a future Hall of Famer, but is the all-time great OT the best player of the 2007 NFL Draft?

2. One year ago, WR Josh Gordon was applying for reinstatement. Today, he's the longest tenured Cleveland Brown.

3. Bucs WR Mike Evans plans on using money from his new contract to help address issues like educational inequality and domestic violence.

4. Pro Bowl CBs Aqib Talib and Marcus Peters were officially welcomed into the Mob Squad on Wednesday.

5. Case Keenum is heading to Denver, but the 30-year-old QB will always cherish his time in Minnesota.

