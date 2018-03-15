Is Joe Thomas the best player from the 2007 Draft?

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for March 15, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Joe Thomas is a future Hall of Famer, but is the all-time great OT the best player of the 2007 NFL Draft?

Joe Thomas is the best player from a draft that included Calvin Johnson, Adrian Peterson, Patrick Willis, Marshawn Lynch, and Darrelle Revis. He was an All-Pro nine times in 11 seasons. He is, quite simply, one of the best players in NFL history. â Robert Mays (@robertmays) March 14, 2018

2. One year ago, WR Josh Gordon was applying for reinstatement. Today, he's the longest tenured Cleveland Brown.

Yep. This is true. Official date selected was July 12, 2012. By the calendar, Josh Gordon is now the longest tenured Cleveland Brown. https://t.co/ylA0kSw0we â Ken Carman (@KenCarman) March 14, 2018

3. Bucs WR Mike Evans plans on using money from his new contract to help address issues like educational inequality and domestic violence.

With new $82-million extension with Bucs, Mike Evans said heâs in a position to help more people through his new foundation. âWith my actions, youâll see it.â @MikeEvans13_ @ashlievans213 https://t.co/jyrBRX2doP â Greg Auman (@gregauman) March 14, 2018

4. Pro Bowl CBs Aqib Talib and Marcus Peters were officially welcomed into the Mob Squad on Wednesday.

5. Case Keenum is heading to Denver, but the 30-year-old QB will always cherish his time in Minnesota.