Five-round mock draft: Saints trade up for Baker Mayfield

Here's my latest mock of the 2018 NFL Draft. We saw another trade involving a first-round pick earlier this week, and I'm projecting five more here, including a blockbuster deal between the Saints and Bears.

PICK 1 Josh Allen - QB, Wyoming The Browns have a difficult decision to make here. I think it could come down to Allen vs. Sam Darnold. Allen's superior arm strength might push GM John Dorsey to bring in the former Cowboy over the former Trojan.

PICK 2 Sam Darnold - QB, USC Eli Manning is the Giants' quarterback in 2018, but I won't be surprised if the team decides to move on after next season so their young star can lead the franchise for the next 12-15 years.

PICK 3 Josh Rosen - QB, UCLA Baker Mayfield in New York would be an intriguing fit, as well. But Rosen's gifts as a passer are the best in the class, and it might be tough to pass up on those skills.

PICK 4 Saquon Barkley - RB, Penn State Dorsey gets his quarterback in Allen, and then he lands the top player in the draft in Barkley. Browns fans should be thrilled by this turn of events.

PICK 5 Bradley Chubb - EDGE, N.C. State The Broncos' defense was at its best when Von Miller and DeMarcus Ware were terrorizing quarterbacks. Now Chubb will help Miller strike fear into passers in the AFC.

PICK 6 Quenton Nelson - OG, Notre Dame When Andrew Luck returns, the Colts will need to protect him. Nelson can do that, as well as plow open lanes for whichever running back they take later in the draft to replace Frank Gore.

PICK 7 Derwin James - S, Florida State The back end of the Buccaneers' defense needs revamping; grabbing James is a good start.

PICK 8 Baker Mayfield - QB, Oklahoma PROJECTED TRADE WITH BEARS. The Chiefs traded from No. 27 to No. 10 to get Patrick Mahomes last year, giving up a 2017 third-round pick and a 2018 first-rounder. Mayfield's talents and Drew Brees' ability to mentor him could establish a great situation for the team and player.

PICK 9 Lamar Jackson - QB, Louisville PROJECTED TRADE WITH 49ERS. AJ McCarron was signed to what amounts to a one-year contract, and did not garner the attention most would associate with a franchise quarterback. Therefore, I think Sean McDermott will want a playmaker for down the road a year or two -- and that's Jackson.

PICK 10 Roquan Smith - LB, Georgia They've already signed Tahir Whitehead, and adding Smith instantly gives the Raiders a great group at the second level for Paul Guenther's defensive scheme.

PICK 11 Tremaine Edmunds - LB, Virginia Tech Edmunds is an absolute stud who would be picked in the top five or six spots of many drafts. He goes a little lower here due to the early QB run.

PICK 12 Minkah Fitzpatrick - DB, Alabama PROJECTED TRADE WITH BILLS. The Niners trade down three spots, pick up an extra selection and still get the guy they wanted in Fitzpatrick.

PICK 13 Vita Vea - DT, Washington The Redskins' run defense was atrocious last season, and Vea's an immovable object who can help close down running lanes.

PICK 14 Denzel Ward - CB, Ohio State Green Bay gets the top cover corner in the draft, meeting a huge need.

PICK 15 D.J. Moore - WR, Maryland The Cardinals get the draft's best receiver, a major bonus at a position of need.

PICK 16 Marcus Davenport - EDGE, UTSA Davenport has the potential to become an excellent pass rusher for the Ravens, who will need help when Terrell Suggs retires or moves on to another team.

PICK 17 Leighton Vander Esch - LB, Boise State With the top two safeties off the board, the Chargers improve another part of their defense with the athletic and instinctive Vander Esch.

PICK 18 Calvin Ridley - WR, Alabama PROJECTED TRADE WITH SEAHAWKS. The Panthers need suddenness at the receiver position, which is Ridley's calling card.

PICK 19 Kolton Miller - OT, UCLA La'el Collins could be a good right tackle, but he'd be a dominant guard with Miller sliding in at RT.

PICK 20 Maurice Hurst - DT, Michigan Getting an impact interior defender is important for the Lions, and keeping a former Wolverine in state would be a Michigan cherry on top.

PICK 21 Frank Ragnow - C, Arkansas The Bengals have focused on improving their offensive line this offseason, and they continue to do so here. Ragnow's a beast, and showed off even better athleticism than expected at his pro day.

PICK 22 Courtland Sutton - WR, SMU Kelvin Benjamin is due to become a free agent in 2019, and given Zay Jones' recent off-field issue, the Bills should be looking for more help at receiver. Sutton's NFL-sized frame and quick feet make him a nice downfield threat.

PICK 23 Harold Landry - EDGE, Boston College It's possible that the Patriots' trade of Brandin Cooks to the Rams was the precursor to another deal. On the other hand, it's possible Bill Belichick just wanted to move on from Cooks and secure younger talent in this draft. I'll go with the latter, with the Pats keeping Landry in the Northeast to chase quarterbacks.

PICK 24 Josh Jackson - CB, Iowa PROJECTED TRADE WITH PANTHERS. Jackson's skill set would fit perfectly in Seattle's defense, and the departure of Richard Sherman makes bolstering the position a need.

PICK 25 Josh Sweat - DE, Florida State Sweat could learn from (and perhaps take over for) Derrick Morgan and/or Brian Orakpo, as both are due to become free agents after the 2018 season.

PICK 26 Da'Ron Payne - DT, Alabama Payne will wreak havoc in the middle on Sundays.

PICK 27 Mike McGlinchey - OT, Notre Dame PROJECTED TRADE WITH SAINTS. The Bears take advantage of New Orleans' aggressive move for a young quarterback. Quenton Nelson's off the board when it's their time to pick at No. 8, so they move down and allow O-line coach Harry Hiestand, who held the same position with Notre Dame last season, to work with a different former Fighting Irish OL.

PICK 28 Jaire Alexander - CB, Louisville Pittsburgh released former Louisville cornerback William Gay this offseason, so bringing in another talented Cardinal would be a good move.

PICK 29 Connor Williams - OT, Texas PROJECTED TRADE WITH JAGUARS. Cleveland trades up to land a player who will be charged with replacing Joe Thomas, giving up a fourth-round pick to move up a few spots.

PICK 30 James Daniels - C/OG, Iowa The Vikings continue to fortify their line to help new quarterback Kirk Cousins succeed. Daniels is an athletic lineman with the ability to play guard or center.

PICK 31 Derrius Guice - RB, LSU PROJECTED TRADE WITH PATRIOTS. Finding a new running back is paramount for the Buccaneers, so it won't be surprising if they trade into the first round to grab Guice.

PICK 32 Dallas Goedert - TE, South Dakota State Losing Trey Burton in free agency and releasing Brent Celek leaves the Eagles without a couple key TEs from last season. Goedert has great potential to be a difference maker -- especially in a situation where he'll be working with Zach Ertz.

