Five-round mock draft: Bills trade up for Baker Mayfield

After a flurry of free-agent activity and blockbuster weekend trade, here's my mock for the first five rounds of the 2018 NFL Draft.

NOTE: Michigan DT Maurice Hurst was diagnosed with a heart condition during his medical evaluation earlier this month at the NFL Scouting Combine. I projected him as a first-round pick in my pre-Combine mock draft, but given the setback, I now project him to go in Round 2. However, if news emerges that alleviates the concern about his health prior to the draft, I would once again put him in the mix for the first round.

PICK 1 Sam Darnold - QB, USC Cleveland's picked up all kinds of pieces in the free agent market, even a veteran quarterback in Tyrod Taylor to teach Darnold the ropes during the 2018 season. It will be Darnold's team after that, however.

PICK 2 Josh Rosen - QB, UCLA Eli Manning is the Giants' quarterback in 2018. My guess is the team will move on after next season so their young star can lead the franchise for the next 12-15 years.

PICK 3 Josh Allen - QB, Wyoming The Giants got their man, and now the Jets land a QB, which is the reason they made the pre-draft deal with the Colts in the first place. The question is whether the team will prefer Allen's potential or Baker Mayfield's physical skills and leadership style.

PICK 4 Saquon Barkley - RB, Penn State GM John Dorsey gets his quarterback, as well as the top player in the draft in Barkley. Browns fans should be thrilled by this turn of events.

PICK 5 Bradley Chubb - EDGE, N.C. State The Broncos defense was at its best when Von Miller and DeMarcus Ware were terrorizing quarterbacks. Now Chubb will help Miller strike fear into passers in the AFC.

PICK 6 Baker Mayfield - QB, Oklahoma PROJECTED TRADE WITH COLTS. If Bradley Chubb isn't there for the Colts, GM Chris Ballard will be happy to move back again to gain a package of picks that would include, at minimum, a third-round pick in the 2018 draft (reflected below) and a 2019 first-rounder. Bills head coach Sean McDermott is hungry for a playmaker at the quarterback position, so a move up the board is definitely possible.

PICK 7 Derwin James - S, Florida State The back end of the Buccaneers' defense needs revamping; grabbing James is a good start.

PICK 8 Quenton Nelson - OG, Notre Dame Nelson deserves to go higher than this, and it wouldn't surprise me if Indianapolis or Tampa Bay make that call. But former Notre Dame OL coach Harry Hiestand would love to work with his star pupil again now that he's with the Bears.

PICK 9 Tremaine Edmunds - LB, Virginia Tech Edmunds would not last this long in a typical draft, but when quarterbacks go early, even rangy, dynamic linebackers have to wait for a while.

PICK 10 Roquan Smith - LB, Georgia If the Raiders want speed at the second level, they'll go for Smith.

PICK 11 Vita Vea - DT, Washington The Dolphins released Ndamukong Suh, so they have a gaping hole in the middle of the defense. Vea fills the void.

PICK 12 Denzel Ward - CB, Ohio State PROJECTED TRADE WITH BILLS. The Colts need bodies at the corner spot alongside Quincy Wilson, and get the best cover man in the draft despite moving down twice.

PICK 13 D.J. Moore - WR, Maryland Alex Smith is coming to town, so finding him a reliable, quick, and strong-handed target like Moore makes all kinds of sense.

PICK 14 Minkah Fitzpatrick - DB, Alabama Malcolm Jenkins went 14th overall in the 2009 draft when teams weren't sure which position he would play in the secondary. The Packers could be the beneficiaries of similar thinking this year.

PICK 15 Lamar Jackson - QB, Louisville Head coach Steve Wilks needs a leader and playmaker. The Sam Bradford signing takes pressure off Jackson to be great in 2018, but don't be surprised if Jackson flashes as a rookie.

PICK 16 Marcus Davenport - EDGE, UTSA Davenport has the potential to become an excellent pass rusher for the Ravens, who will need help when Terrell Suggs retires or moves on to another team.

PICK 17 Leighton Vander Esch - LB, Boise State With the top safeties off the board, the Chargers improve another part of their defense with the athletic and instinctive Vander Esch.

PICK 18 Josh Jackson - CB, Iowa Seattle decided to clean house on defense, including releasing Richard Sherman. Jackson has some big shoes to fill, but he has the skills and confidence to pull it off.

PICK 19 Calvin Ridley - WR, Alabama It's easy to believe Ridley would be a welcomed addition to Dallas' passing game.

PICK 20 James Daniels - C, Iowa Finding a quality pivot is important for Matthew Stafford and the run game to operate efficiently.

PICK 21 Connor Williams - OG, Texas The Bengals continue to improve their offensive line by adding Williams to kick inside next to new left tackle Cordy Glenn.

PICK 22 Courtland Sutton - WR, SMU If the team is going to get a quarterback, he'll need receivers with whom he can connect in 2018 and beyond. Kelvin Benjamin is due to become a free agent after the 2018 season, so Sutton provides another big body in the receiving corps.

PICK 23 Harold Landry - EDGE, Boston College Trading away Robert Quinn creates an opportunity for Landry to make an immediate impact, even if Connor Barwin is re-signed.

PICK 24 Josh Sweat - DE, Florida State Julius Peppers is returning to Carolina, and Sweat will have a chance to soak up wisdom from him. Sweat hasn't yet reached his potential, but the sky's the limit.

PICK 25 Lorenzo Carter - LB, Georgia Carter is a fantastic athlete and a strong player. He'll learn from the veterans for a year and then take over a starting role in 2019.

PICK 26 Da'Ron Payne - DT, Alabama Payne will wreak havoc in the middle on Sundays.

PICK 27 Dallas Goedert - TE, South Dakota State Drew Brees didn't get Jimmy Graham back, but he'll like what he sees from Goedert.

PICK 28 Justin Reid - S, Stanford Reid is a hard-hitting defender for the back end and will fill in quite well in Pittsburgh's defense.

PICK 29 Rashaan Evans - LB, Alabama Paul Posluszny retired after a distinguished career, so finding another starter in the middle makes sense.

PICK 30 Mike Gesicki - TE, Penn State New quarterback Kirk Cousins loves throwing to tight ends. Pairing Gesicki with Kyle Rudolph at TE should work well.

PICK 31 Kolton Miller - OT, UCLA Replacing Nate Solder with another large, tall tackle seems a likely path for the Patriots.

PICK 32 Mike McGlinchey - OT, Notre Dame The Eagles are looking to improve their offensive line, and McGlinchey will help.

Round 2

33. Browns: Harrison Phillips, DT, Stanford

34. Giants: Christian Kirk, WR, Texas A&M

35. Browns: Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville

36. Colts: Derrius Guice, RB, LSU

37. Colts: Brian O'Neill, OT, Pittsburgh

38. Bucs: Nick Chubb, RB, Georgia

39: Bears: Taven Bryan, DE, Florida

40. Broncos: Mike Hughes, CB, UCF

41. Raiders: Donte Jackson, CB, LSU

42. Dolphins: Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma State

43. Patriots: James Washington, WR, Oklahoma State

44. Redskins: Carlton Davis, CB, Auburn

45. Packers: Will Hernandez, OG, UTEP

46. Bengals: Hayden Hurst, TE, South Carolina

47. Cardinals: Ronnie Harrison, S, Alabama

48. Chargers: Jessie Bates, S, Wake Forest

49. Colts: Arden Key, EDGE, LSU

50. Cowboys: Isaiah Wynn, OG, Georgia

51. Lions: Isaiah Oliver, CB, Colorado

52. Ravens: Sony Michel, RB, Georgia

53. Bills: Tarvarus McFadden, CB, Florida State

54. Chiefs: Sam Hubbard, EDGE, Ohio State

55. Panthers: Ronald Jones II, RB, USC

56. Bills: Tyrell Crosby, OT, Oregon

57. Titans: Maurice Hurst, DT, Michigan

58. Falcons: Dorance Armstrong, EDGE, Kansas

59. 49ers: D.J. Chark, WR, LSU

60. Steelers: Malik Jefferson, LB, Texas

61. Jaguars: J.C. Jackson, CB, Maryland

62. Vikings: Billy Price, C, Ohio State

63. Patriots: Jalyn Holmes, DE, Ohio State

64. Browns: Genard Avery, LB, Memphis

Round 3

65. Bills: Terrell Edmunds, S, Virginia Tech

66. Giants: Uchenna Nwosu, LB, USC

67. Colts: Anthony Miller, WR, Memphis

68. Texans: Da'Shawn Hand, DE, Alabama

69. Bucs: Tyquan Lewis, DE, Ohio State

70. 49ers: Kalen Ballage, RB, Arizona State

71. Broncos: Martinas Rankin, OT, Mississippi State

72. Jets: Daniel Carlson, K, Auburn

73. Dolphins: Rashaad Penny, RB, San Diego State

74. 49ers: Rasheem Green, DE, USC

75. Raiders: Orlando Brown, OT, Oklahoma

76. Packers: Equanimeous St. Brown, WR, Notre Dame

77. Bengals: Kyle Lauletta, QB, Richmond

78. Chiefs: Nathan Shepherd, DT, Fort Hays State

79. Cardinals: J'Mon Moore, WR, Missouri

80. Texans: Joseph Noteboom, OT, TCU

81. Cowboys: Mark Andrews, TE, Oklahoma

82. Lions: Ian Thomas, TE, Indiana

83. Ravens: Frank Ragnow, C, Arkansas

84. Chargers: Derrick Nnadi, DT, Florida State

85. Panthers: Alex Cappa, OG, Humboldt State

86. Chiefs: DeShon Elliott, S, Texas

87. Rams: Josey Jewell, LB, Iowa

88. Panthers: Tre'Quan Smith, WR, UCF

89. Titans: Oren Burks, LB, Vanderbilt

90. Falcons: Quenton Meeks, CB, Stanford

91. Saints: Colby Gossett, OG, Appalachian State

92. Steelers: Davontae Harris, CB, Illinois State

93. Jaguars: Shaquem Griffin, LB, UCF

94. Vikings: Darius Leonard, LB, South Carolina State

95. Patriots: Chase Edmonds, RB, Fordham

96. Colts: Marcus Allen, S, Penn State (pick acquired in projected trade with Bills)

97. Cardinals: M.J. Stewart, CB, North Carolina

98. Texans: Michael Gallup, WR, Colorado State

99. Broncos: Deon Cain, WR, Clemson

100. Bengals: Chad Thomas, DE, Miami

Round 4

101. Packers: Fred Warner, LB, BYU

102. Giants: Michael Dickson, P, Texas

103. Texans: Troy Fumagalli, TE, Wisconsin

104. Colts: Rashaan Gaulden, CB, Tennessee

105. Bears: Kemoko Turay, EDGE, Rutgers

106: Broncos: Luke Falk, QB, Washington State

107. Jets: Trenton Thompson, DT, Georgia

108. Bucs: Braden Smith, OG, Auburn

109. Broncos: Micah Kiser, LB, Virginia

110. Raiders: Hercules Mata'afa, DE, Washington State

111. Rams: Austin Corbett, OG, Nevada

112. Bengals: Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, LB, Oklahoma

113. Redskins: Jeff Holland, EDGE, Auburn

114. Browns: Holton Hill, CB, Texas

115. Bears: Jamarco Jones, OT, Ohio State

116. Cowboys: Nyheim Hines, RB, N.C. State

117. Lions: Bilal Nichols, DT, Delaware

118. Ravens: Simmie Cobbs, WR, Indiana

119. Chargers: Brandon Parker, OT, North Carolina A&T

120. Seahawks: Dylan Cantrell, WR, Texas Tech

121. Bills: Leon Jacobs, LB, Wisconsin

122. Chiefs: Wyatt Teller, OG, Virginia Tech

123. Dolphins: Chukwuma Okorafor, OT, Western Michigan

124. Chiefs: Marcell Ateman, WR, Oklahoma State

125. Titans: Jaylen Samuels, TE, N.C. State

126. Falcons: DaeSean Hamilton, WR, Penn State

127. Saints: Dorian O'Daniel, LB, Clemson

128. 49ers: Quin Blanding, S, Virginia

129: Jaguars: Royce Freeman, RB, Oregon

130. Eagles: Kerryon Johnson, RB, Auburn

131. Dolphins: Nick Nelson, CB, Wisconsin

132. Eagles: Jerome Baker, LB, Ohio State

133. Packers: Dante Pettis, WR, Washington

134. Cardinals: Andrew Brown, DT, Virginia

135. Rams: B.J. Hill, DT, North Carolina State

136. Patriots: Logan Woodside, QB, Toledo

137. Cowboys: Mike McCray, LB, Michigan

Round 5

138. Packers: Kylie Fitts, EDGE, Utah

139. Giants: Anthony Averett, CB, Alabama

140. Colts: Antonio Callaway, WR, Florida

141: Seahawks: Kentavius Street, DE, N.C. State

142: Broncos: Sam Jones, OG, Arizona State

143. 49ers: Andre Chachere, CB, San Jose State

144. Bucs: Duke Dawson, CB, Florida

145. Bears: Darius Phillips, CB, Western Michigan

146. Seahawks: Desmond Harrison, OT, West Georgia

147. Saints: Chase Litton, QB, Marshall

148. Steelers: Skyler Phillips, OG, Idaho State

149. Redskins: Josh Adams, RB, Notre Dame

150. Browns: Geron Christian, OT, Louisville

151. Bengals: Folorunso Fatukasi, DT, Connecticut

152. Cardinals: Byron Pringle, WR, Kansas State

153. Lions: Auden Tate, WR, Florida State

154. Ravens: Tyler Conklin, TE, Central Michigan

155. Chargers: Bo Scarbrough, RB, Alabama

156. Seahawks: John Kelly, RB, Tennessee

157. Jets: Scott Quessenberry, C, UCLA

158. Bengals: Mason Cole, C, Michigan

159. Raiders: Dane Cruikshank, CB, Arizona

160. Broncos: Will Dissly, TE, Washington

161. Panthers: Parry Nickerson, CB, Tulane

162. Titans: Cedrick Wilson, WR, Boise State

163. Broncos: Tim Settle, DT, Virginia Tech

164. Saints: Ade Aruna, DE, Tulane

165. Steelers: Poona Ford, DT, Texas

166. Bills: Dimitri Flowers, FB, Oklahoma

167. Vikings: Trey Quinn, WR, SMU

168. Seahawks: Kyzir White, S, West Virginia

169. Eagles: Durham Smythe, TE, Notre Dame

170. Bengals: Siran Neal, CB, Jacksonville State

171. Cowboys: Deadrin Senat, DT, South Florida

172. Packers: Chandon Sullivan, CB, Georgia State

173. Cowboys: Armani Watts, S, Texas A&M

174. Packers: Troy Apke, S, Penn State

