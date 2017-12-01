News  

 

 

Casserly mock draft 2.0: Patriots pick OT, CB after Cooks trade

  • By NFL.com
Editor's note: This mock draft was updated after the Patriots traded Brandin Cooks and a fourth-round pick to the Rams for the No. 23 overall pick in this year's draft and a sixth-round pick.

With 23 days to go until teams are officially on the clock, here's my second mock of the 2018 NFL Draft. I'm projecting a couple of trades -- the Bills move up to No. 5 in a deal with the Broncos and the Browns trade into the last slot of Round 1 in a swap with the Eagles.

PICK

1

Sam Darnold - QB, USC

Darnold is the best quarterback in this year's draft, and he fills the biggest need for Cleveland.

PICK

2

Saquon Barkley - RB, Penn State

The Giants believe Eli Manning can still play well. They give him a chance to do that with the signing of LT Nate Solder and selection of Barkley.

PICK

3

Josh Rosen - QB, UCLA

Rosen will be the most scrutinized pick from this draft for years to come. He's the most pro-ready QB in this class.

PICK

4

Bradley Chubb - DE, N.C. State

The Browns bypass bigger needs (LT, WR) to land a bookend to Myles Garrett up front on defense.

PICK

5

Josh Allen - QB, Wyoming

PROJECTED TRADE WITH BRONCOS. The Bills move up the board again and they find their QB. Allen is built to throw in the bad weather he'll encounter in Buffalo.

PICK

6

Quenton Nelson - OG, Notre Dame

Nelson is the best offensive lineman to enter the draft since 2000.

PICK

7

Minkah Fitzpatrick - DB, Alabama

Fitzpatrick's versatility will allow him to play cornerback or safety in the back end for the Bucs.

PICK

8

Denzel Ward - CB, Ohio State

This pick gives the Bears two talented young cornerbacks with Ward joining Kyle Fuller in the secondary.

PICK

9

Marcus Davenport - DE, UTSA

The Niners are in desperate need of a pass rusher and Davenport helps them get after the quarterback. ... Chicago and San Francisco could be looking at the same players at this juncture in the draft.

PICK

10

Tremaine Edmunds - LB, Virginia Tech

The Raiders bolster their defense by adding the best linebacker in the draft.

PICK

11

Baker Mayfield - QB, Oklahoma

With the division-rival Jets and Bills picking quarterbacks in the top five, Miami keeps pace by adding Mayfield.

PICK

12

Roquan Smith - LB, Georgia

PROJECTED TRADE WITH BILLS. A playmaking inside linebacker is a need for Denver. Smith fits the bill.

PICK

13

Vita Vea - DT, Washington

The Redskins fill their biggest need with the selection of Vea, who changes the face of the front seven on defense.

PICK

14

Mike Hughes - CB, UCF

Hughes might be the most complete cornerback in the draft.

PICK

15

Calvin Ridley - WR, Alabama

WR, QB and CB are the Cardinals' biggest needs. Ridley is the highest-rated player still available from those position groups.

PICK

16

Mike McGlinchey - OT, Notre Dame

The Ravens decide to address their offensive line and get a bookend for LT Ronnie Stanley.

PICK

17

Derwin James - S, Florida State

James is the best player available here, and he fills a need. The former FSU star could easily be a top-10 pick this year, but in this scenario, he's still on the board at No. 17.

PICK

18

Harold Landry - EDGE, Boston College

Landry is the No. 3 pass rusher in this draft. He set the school single-season record with 16.5 sacks in 2016.

PICK

19

Da'Ron Payne - DT, Alabama

Payne is an excellent run defender who has potential as a pass rusher, too.

PICK

20

Derrius Guice - RB, LSU

The Lions go from having a poor running game to making it a strength of the team with the selection of Guice.

PICK

21

Will Hernandez - OG, UTEP

Cincinnati addresses a weakness, upgrading the offensive line with a potential Pro Bowl guard in Hernandez.

PICK

22

Christian Kirk - WR, Texas A&M

PROJECTED TRADE WITH BILLS. The Broncos need an inside WR who can also play outside. Kirk is a fit.

PICK

23

Kolton Miller - OT, UCLA

Miller fills their biggest need on offense. I would not rule out an attempt by the Patriots to trade up for Notre Dame OT Mike McGlinchey now that they have more flexibility following the Brandin Cooks trade.

PICK

24

Justin Reid - S, Stanford

Reid is a versatile defender who can play nickel corner as well as safety.

PICK

25

Billy Price - C, Ohio State

Price suffered a pectoral injury while bench-pressing at the NFL Scouting Combine, but he's still the type of player who can make a big difference at the center position.

PICK

26

Taven Bryan - DT, Florida

Bryan is an upfield defensive tackle who fits coach Dan Quinn's scheme.

PICK

27

Hayden Hurst - TE, South Carolina

Hurst has the pass-catching ability teams want at the TE position. The Saints might be able to trade back and still land him.

PICK

28

Rashaan Evans - LB, Alabama

Evans fills the biggest need on the team. He's a highly instinctive player.

PICK

29

D.J. Moore - WR, Maryland

Moore immediately becomes the Jaguars' best wide receiver.

PICK

30

Connor Williams - OT, Texas

Williams is an upgrade at the right tackle position, which hurt them late last season.

PICK

31

Josh Jackson - CB, Iowa

Jackson's a better player than Malcolm Butler, who departed New England for the Titans in free agency.

PICK

32

Sony Michel - RB, Georgia

PROJECTED TRADE WITH EAGLES. After trading up, Cleveland gets its third impact player of the first round in Michel.

Follow Charley Casserly on Twitter @CharleyCasserly.

