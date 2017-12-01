Bucky Brooks mock draft 3.0: New York Jets land Josh Rosen

After the Jets' bold move to secure the No. 3 overall pick in a trade with the Colts over the weekend, here's my new mock of the 2018 NFL Draft:
The presence of Tyrod Taylor allows the Browns to take a patient approach with their QB of the future.
New GM Dave Gettleman is all about the "hog mollies" (big guys), so he could bypass a quarterback of the future and a dynamic runner to add a Pro Bowl-caliber interior blocker to the roster.
The Jets mortgage the farm to get their quarterback of the future. Rosen is an ideal fit as a classic pocket passer with a high football IQ and a polished game.
The No. 1 player in the draft falls to the Browns in this scenario. Barkley will team with Carlos Hyde and Duke Johnson to give the Browns a diverse RB rotation to lean on.
After trading away Aqib Talib, the Broncos fill the void by snagging the ultra-explosive Ward to join Bradley Roby and Chris Harris Jr. in the CB rotation.
The Colts desperately need a pass rusher to spark a defense that's struggled to generate pressure off the edges.
The hybrid defender can step in as a starting safety and play nickel corner in sub packages.
The ultra-athletic Edmunds would team with Leonard Floyd to give the Bears a devastating 1-2 punch off the edge.
The 49ers could use another pack leader on the defensive side of the ball. James is a Kam Chancellor-like enforcer between the hashes.
The Raiders need more speed and playmaking ability on the second level of their defense. Smith is a sideline-to-sideline defender with outstanding instincts and awareness.
After cutting Ndamukong Suh, the Dolphins could target the big, athletic interior defender as a suitable replacement.
The Bills might have to climb into the top five to get their guy, but in this scenario, Allen falls to them outside of the top 10. The Wyoming standout flashes some Cam Newton-like playmaking skills as an athletic passer with A-plus arm talent. The Bills can use free-agent addition AJ McCarron as a bridge QB.
The loss of Kendall Fuller and potential departure of free-agent Bashaud Breeland is forcing the Redskins to explore the rookie CB market. Hughes is a standout performer with a set of tools that could allow him to develop into a lockdown CB1 as a pro.
Disruptive edge rushers with length, athleticism and sack production are always coveted at a premium. The Packers need to find another explosive sack artist to neutralize the quarterbacks in the NFC North.
New offensive coordinator Mike McCoy has tutored a diverse collection of quarterbacks in the league, including Jake Delhomme, Tim Tebow, Peyton Manning and Philip Rivers. He can certainly take Mayfield and build an offense around his skills as an energetic playmaker with pinpoint passing skills.
Despite a historically poor performance at the NFL Scouting Combine, Brown comes off the board as a first-round selection for his late father's former team as Ozzie Newsome values film study over workout numbers.
Rock-solid offensive tackle prospect provides more protection for Philip Rivers on the right side.
The Seahawks start their rebuilding efforts with an emphasis on improving a leaky offensive line. Wynn should be a 10-year starter as an interior blocker.
The Cowboys need to find a No. 1 receiver with Dez Bryant's skills declining rapidly. Ridley is as polished as they come at the position. He's a clean route runner with strong hands and explosive running skills.
The ultra-athletic interior blocker would shore up the Lions' offensive line as a mobile pivot with sweet feet and a high football IQ.
The Bills need to find a rugged tackling machine to fill the void created by Preston Brown's departure.
After impressing scouts with his spectacular performance at the NFL Scouting Combine, Miller will pique the interest of teams looking for a developmental OT prospect in the back half of Round 1. Miller could back up Andrew Whitworth for a year or so before sliding into the starting lineup as a franchise tackle.
The Ohio State product is an explosive pass rusher with an intriguing set of tools that could make him a perennial double-digit sack artist off the edge. With a year or so to learn some tips and tricks from Julius Peppers, Hubbard could be the Panthers' No. 1 rusher for the next decade.
The Titans desperately need a sack artist on the edge. Despite a disappointing final college season, Landry is a natural pass rusher with a knack for getting to the QB.
The rugged interior defender with outstanding strength and power fills a void in the middle of the Dirty Birds' defense. Payne is a rock-solid run defender with pass-rushing skills.
The Saints need to find a disruptive interior defender to complement Cameron Jordan along the front line. Bryan is an active DT with quick hands and slippery moves at the point of attack.
With Steelers GM Kevin Colbert announcing a few weeks ago that Ryan Shazier is out for the 2018 season, finding an active inside linebacker should be a top priority in the draft. Vander Esch is a long, rangy defender capable of dominating the game as a sideline-to-sideline defender.
Despite inking Blake Bortles to a contract extension last month, the Jaguars could view Jackson as a developmental QB prospect capable of taking their offense to the next level down the road.
The Vikings' brass could target Carter as an insurance policy against a potential Anthony Barr departure in free agency following the 2018 season.
The loss of Nate Solder leaves a huge hole on the Patriots' front line. Williams could get a turn at left tackle or start on the right side (with Marcus Cannon moving over to the blind side).
