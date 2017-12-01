News  

 

 

Bucky Brooks mock draft 3.0: New York Jets land Josh Rosen

  • By NFL.com
After the Jets' bold move to secure the No. 3 overall pick in a trade with the Colts over the weekend, here's my new mock of the 2018 NFL Draft:

PICK

1

Sam Darnold - QB, USC

The presence of Tyrod Taylor allows the Browns to take a patient approach with their QB of the future.

PICK

2

Quenton Nelson - OG, Notre Dame

New GM Dave Gettleman is all about the "hog mollies" (big guys), so he could bypass a quarterback of the future and a dynamic runner to add a Pro Bowl-caliber interior blocker to the roster.

PICK

3

Josh Rosen - QB, UCLA

The Jets mortgage the farm to get their quarterback of the future. Rosen is an ideal fit as a classic pocket passer with a high football IQ and a polished game.

PICK

4

Saquon Barkley - RB, Penn State

The No. 1 player in the draft falls to the Browns in this scenario. Barkley will team with Carlos Hyde and Duke Johnson to give the Browns a diverse RB rotation to lean on.

PICK

5

Denzel Ward - CB, Ohio State

After trading away Aqib Talib, the Broncos fill the void by snagging the ultra-explosive Ward to join Bradley Roby and Chris Harris Jr. in the CB rotation.

PICK

6

Bradley Chubb - DE, N.C. State

The Colts desperately need a pass rusher to spark a defense that's struggled to generate pressure off the edges.

PICK

7

Minkah Fitzpatrick - DB, Alabama

The hybrid defender can step in as a starting safety and play nickel corner in sub packages.

PICK

8

Tremaine Edmunds - LB, Virginia Tech

The ultra-athletic Edmunds would team with Leonard Floyd to give the Bears a devastating 1-2 punch off the edge.

PICK

9

Derwin James - S, Florida State

The 49ers could use another pack leader on the defensive side of the ball. James is a Kam Chancellor-like enforcer between the hashes.

PICK

10

Roquan Smith - LB, Georgia

The Raiders need more speed and playmaking ability on the second level of their defense. Smith is a sideline-to-sideline defender with outstanding instincts and awareness.

PICK

11

Vita Vea - DT, Washington

After cutting Ndamukong Suh, the Dolphins could target the big, athletic interior defender as a suitable replacement.

PICK

12

Josh Allen - QB, Wyoming

The Bills might have to climb into the top five to get their guy, but in this scenario, Allen falls to them outside of the top 10. The Wyoming standout flashes some Cam Newton-like playmaking skills as an athletic passer with A-plus arm talent. The Bills can use free-agent addition AJ McCarron as a bridge QB.

PICK

13

Mike Hughes - CB, UCF

The loss of Kendall Fuller and potential departure of free-agent Bashaud Breeland is forcing the Redskins to explore the rookie CB market. Hughes is a standout performer with a set of tools that could allow him to develop into a lockdown CB1 as a pro.

PICK

14

Marcus Davenport - EDGE, UTSA

Disruptive edge rushers with length, athleticism and sack production are always coveted at a premium. The Packers need to find another explosive sack artist to neutralize the quarterbacks in the NFC North.

PICK

15

Baker Mayfield - QB, Oklahoma

New offensive coordinator Mike McCoy has tutored a diverse collection of quarterbacks in the league, including Jake Delhomme, Tim Tebow, Peyton Manning and Philip Rivers. He can certainly take Mayfield and build an offense around his skills as an energetic playmaker with pinpoint passing skills.

PICK

16

Orlando Brown - OT, Oklahoma

Despite a historically poor performance at the NFL Scouting Combine, Brown comes off the board as a first-round selection for his late father's former team as Ozzie Newsome values film study over workout numbers.

PICK

17

Mike McGlinchey - OT, Notre Dame

Rock-solid offensive tackle prospect provides more protection for Philip Rivers on the right side.

PICK

18

Isaiah Wynn - OG, Georgia

The Seahawks start their rebuilding efforts with an emphasis on improving a leaky offensive line. Wynn should be a 10-year starter as an interior blocker.

PICK

19

Calvin Ridley - WR, Alabama

The Cowboys need to find a No. 1 receiver with Dez Bryant's skills declining rapidly. Ridley is as polished as they come at the position. He's a clean route runner with strong hands and explosive running skills.

PICK

20

James Daniels - C, Iowa

The ultra-athletic interior blocker would shore up the Lions' offensive line as a mobile pivot with sweet feet and a high football IQ.

PICK

21

Will Hernandez - OG, UTEP

The Bengals are looking to become more of a power-running squad with Joe Mixon as the centerpiece. Hernandez is a furniture mover with the strength and explosiveness to maul defenders at the point of attack.

PICK

22

Rashaan Evans - LB, Alabama

The Bills need to find a rugged tackling machine to fill the void created by Preston Brown's departure.

PICK

23

Kolton Miller - OT, UCLA

After impressing scouts with his spectacular performance at the NFL Scouting Combine, Miller will pique the interest of teams looking for a developmental OT prospect in the back half of Round 1. Miller could back up Andrew Whitworth for a year or so before sliding into the starting lineup as a franchise tackle.

PICK

24

Sam Hubbard - DE, Ohio State

The Ohio State product is an explosive pass rusher with an intriguing set of tools that could make him a perennial double-digit sack artist off the edge. With a year or so to learn some tips and tricks from Julius Peppers, Hubbard could be the Panthers' No. 1 rusher for the next decade.

PICK

25

Harold Landry - EDGE, Boston College

The Titans desperately need a sack artist on the edge. Despite a disappointing final college season, Landry is a natural pass rusher with a knack for getting to the QB.

PICK

26

Da'Ron Payne - DT, Alabama

The rugged interior defender with outstanding strength and power fills a void in the middle of the Dirty Birds' defense. Payne is a rock-solid run defender with pass-rushing skills.

PICK

27

Taven Bryan - DT, Florida

The Saints need to find a disruptive interior defender to complement Cameron Jordan along the front line. Bryan is an active DT with quick hands and slippery moves at the point of attack.

PICK

28

Leighton Vander Esch - LB, Boise State

With Steelers GM Kevin Colbert announcing a few weeks ago that Ryan Shazier is out for the 2018 season, finding an active inside linebacker should be a top priority in the draft. Vander Esch is a long, rangy defender capable of dominating the game as a sideline-to-sideline defender.

PICK

29

Lamar Jackson - QB, Louisville

Despite inking Blake Bortles to a contract extension last month, the Jaguars could view Jackson as a developmental QB prospect capable of taking their offense to the next level down the road.

PICK

30

Lorenzo Carter - LB, Georgia

The Vikings' brass could target Carter as an insurance policy against a potential Anthony Barr departure in free agency following the 2018 season.

PICK

31

Connor Williams - OT, Texas

The loss of Nate Solder leaves a huge hole on the Patriots' front line. Williams could get a turn at left tackle or start on the right side (with Marcus Cannon moving over to the blind side).

PICK

32

Dallas Goedert - TE, South Dakota State

If the Eagles stick to their "BPA" philosophy (best player available), they could take the dynamic tight end to pair with Zach Ertz to create an explosive "12" personnel package.

Follow Bucky Brooks on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.

