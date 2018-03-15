Raiders working to sign wide receiver Jordy Nelson

The Oakland Raiders are zeroing in on a new receiving target for Derek Carr.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports the Raiders are working towards signing ex-Packers receiver Jordy Nelson.

Nelson had a positive visit with the Raiders on Wednesday night, and sides are attempting to hammer out a deal.

The Packers released Nelson on Tuesday after a decade in Green Bay. He is ranked No. 64 on NFL.com's Top 101 Free Agents of 2018 list.

If the Raiders land Nelson, the team is likely to release Michael Crabtree, Rapoport added. Crabtree has a $7.7 million cap hit for 2018.

Oakland became the top landing spot for Nelson after his release because of new wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett's presence on the Raiders' staff. Bennett was Nelson's offensive coordinator for the past three seasons and before that his receivers coach for four years. Familiarity breeds connection in the NFL.

Turning 33 this offseason, Nelson has lost a step and struggled while Aaron Rodgers was sidelined last season. Even as he heads into the twilight of his career, however, Nelson can still get open in the end zone. He'd provide a needed red-zone target for Carr, pairing with Amari Cooper in Oakland.