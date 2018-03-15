Texans keep CB Johnathan Joseph on two-year deal

The Houston Texans hung on to a key piece of their secondary.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday the Texans agreed to terms on a two-year contract with cornerback Johnathan Joseph, according to a source informed of the deal.

Joseph was ranked No. 94 on NFL.com's Top 101 Free Agents of 2018.

The 33-year-old solidifies a secondary that struggled overall last season. Pairing Joseph with newly-signed corner Aaron Colvin, formerly of the Jacksonville Jaguars, gives Houston a good starting duo heading into 2018.

Joseph spent the past seven seasons in Houston after being drafted in the first round by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2006. Joseph earned two Pro Bowl bids early in his Texans career. While he's getting up in age, Joseph still plays with physicality. His re-signing keeps one of the team's locker room leaders in Houston.