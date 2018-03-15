Free agency roundup: Jaguars sign WR Donte Moncrief

The Philadelphia Eagles are close to adding another defensive lineman to the stockpile.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Haloti Ngata is visiting the Eagles on Thursday, per a source informed of the situation.

If the visit goes well, he'll likely sign with the Eagles, but his former team, the Detroit Lions, remain interested in a return, Rapoport added.

Ngata has reportedly been connected to the Eagles for days, but unlike other free agents who signed Wednesday, he'll take a visit before putting pen to paper.

Signing Ngata would add to the Eagles' embarrassment of riches on the defensive line. The 34-year-old would join Fletcher Cox, Michael Bennett, Brandon Graham, Timmy Jernigan, Derek Barnett, Chris Long and Vinny Curry (until he gets traded or released).

Ngata spent the past three seasons in Detroit after nine dominant years in Baltimore. The veteran proved he had scheme versatility switching to the Lions' 4-3 defense. Ngata remains a stout run defender and was one of Detroit's top D-line players last year before a biceps injury wiped out his season after five games.

Joining a rotation in Philly could give Ngata's career new life for another couple of years.

Here are other free agency moves we're tracking Thursday:

1. The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they have signed former Colts wide receiver Donte Moncrief. The fifth-year veteran was ranked No. 58 on NFL.com's Top 101 Free Agents of 2018 list.

The Jaguars also signed former Rams safety Cody Davis and former Redskins tight end Niles Paul. Rapoport reported Paul's deal is for two years and a little less than $5 million, per a source.

2. The Houston Texans have agreed to terms with cornerback Johnathan Joseph on a two-year contract, Rapoport reported via a source. Joseph, who's spent the past seven seasons with the Texans, was ranked No. 94 on the Top 101 list.

3. Saints free agent pass rusher Alex Okafor, who is recovering from a torn Achilles, is visiting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Rapoport reported.

4. Ravens free agent center Ryan Jensen, who visited the Buccaneers on Wednesday, is set to visit with the Indianapolis Colts, Rapoport reported.

5. The Buccaneers announced they have signed former Eagles defensive tackle Beau Allen. Rapoport reported Allen's deal is for three years, $15 million, with a chance to make $16.5 million, a source informed of the situation said.

6. Former Giants linebacker Jonathan Casillas is visiting the New England Patriots on Thursday, Rapoport reported, noting there is mutual interest between them.

7. Free agent offensive guard D.J. Fluker is visiting the Seattle Seahawks, NFL Network's Kimberly Jones reported. Jones noted the former Giants lineman could still return to New York.

Former Cardinals wide receiver Jaron Brown will also visit the Seahawks, Rapoport reported via a source.

8. The New Orleans Saints are expected to sign former Dolphins offensive lineman Jermon Bushrod, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. The 11-year veteran spent his fist six seasons in New Orleans.

9. The Cleveland Browns have released wide receiver Sammie Coates, Garafolo reported.

10. The Miami Dolphins are expecting to sign former Bears guard Josh Sitton to a multi-year deal, a source told Rapoport. Sitton ranks No. 50 on the Top 101 list.