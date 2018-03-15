Free agency roundup: Haloti Ngata visiting Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are close to adding another defensive lineman to the stockpile.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Haloti Ngata is visiting the Eagles on Thursday, per a source informed of the situation.

If the visit goes well, he'll likely sign with the Eagles, but his former team, the Detroit Lions, remain interested in a return, Rapoport added.

Ngata has reportedly been connected to the Eagles for days, but unlike other free agents who signed Wednesday, he'll take a visit before putting pen to paper.

Signing Ngata would add to the Eagles' embarrassment of riches on the defensive line. The 34-year-old would join Fletcher Cox, Michael Bennett, Brandon Graham, Timmy Jernigan, Derek Barnett, Chris Long and Vinny Curry (until he gets traded or released).

Ngata spent the past three seasons in Detroit after nine dominant years in Baltimore. The veteran proved he had scheme versatility switching to the Lions' 4-3 defense. Ngata remains a stout run defender and was one of Detroit's top D-line players last year before a biceps injury wiped out his season after five games.

Joining a rotation in Philly could give Ngata's career new life for another couple of years.

Here are other free agency moves we're tracking Thursday:

1. Saints free agent pass rusher Alex Okafor, who is recovering from a torn Achilles, is visiting the Buccaneers, Rapoport reported.

2. Ravens free agent center Ryan Jensen, who visited the Buccaneers on Wednesday, is set to visit with the Colts, Rapoport reported.