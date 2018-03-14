ATN Podcast: Happy New League Year!

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Chris Wesseling, Marc Sessler & Colleen Wolfe -- assemble to break down all of the news from the first official day of the new league year. The heroes discuss Joe Thomas announcing his retirement after an 11-year HOF career with the Browns (5:00), the Cardinals cutting Tyrann Mathieu and where Honey Badger could end up (12:30) and the Titans stocking up on some big name free agents (17:00). Dan introduces the "This Might Be Bad Alarm" for one of the Giants' major moves (20:00), along with the Jets, Bills and Browns (36:00). The heroes wrap up the day's news with Odds & Ends (49:00).

