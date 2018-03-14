Saints signing backup quarterback Tom Savage

Tom Savage is bringing his act to New Orleans.

The free-agent quarterback is signing with the Saints, per a tweet from his agent.

Savage spent his first four years with the Texans, starting nine games and quickly losing the job to rookie Deshaun Watson in 2017. He's a slow-moving quarterback with solid arm strength and a concussion history.

The 27-year-old Savage has used the offseason to shed 17-plus pounds after measuring in at 230 pounds last season and looking heavier on the field. The former fourth-rounder will play behind Drew Brees and compete with reserve arm Taysom Hill, a player the team is high on.

At this stage in his career, Savage projects as a career backup almost certain to make additional stops along the way.