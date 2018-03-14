Broncos QB Trevor Siemian generating trade interest

As Case Keenum arrives in Denver, another Broncos quarterback could be on the way out.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that Trevor Siemian has a "few interested teams" sniffing around for a potential trade, according to sources.

Not a total surprise. Siemian offers on-field experience and a solid arm. With 24 starts over the past two seasons, he's arguably a better backup option than Paxton Lynch, but Broncos football czar John Elway appears unwilling to give up on his hand-picked first-rounder from 2016.

In an unusual situation for any quarterback, Keenum -- Denver's free-agent pickup -- could wind up starting ahead of Lynch and another first-round pick if the Broncos choose to grab a signal-caller with the fifth-overall selection in the draft.

As for Siemian, a handful of teams make sense. The Titans could use a veteran backup, while the Chiefs, Raiders, Chargers and Texans also need depth.

We'll find out soon enough if anyone's willing to give up more than a late-round pick for Siemian, but he looms as something of a bargain for quarterback-needy clubs league-wide.