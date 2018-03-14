Miami Dolphins cut Ndamukong Suh, Julius Thomas

Ndamukong Suh is on the market.

The Miami Dolphins released the three-time All-Pro defensive tackle on Wednesday. The move has been rumored to be a possibility for the past month and was completed soon after the new year kicked off.

Miami also released tight end Julius Thomas, who spent just one season with the Dolphins, tallying 41 catches, 388 yards and three TDs.

Still in the prime of his career, Suh is a top-five free agent, ranking third on NFL.com's Top 101 Free Agents list, just behind new Vikings QB Kirk Cousins and Saints QB Drew Brees.

Releasing Suh, who just three years ago inked a whopping six-year, $114 million contract with the Dolphins, incurs an astounding $22.2 million cap penalty, per NFL Research. Suh is being released with a June 1 designation, so $9.1 million of his $22.2 million of dead money will count against the 2018 cap while the remaining $13.1 million will count against the team's 2019 cap.

But, as was the case when the Dolphins traded away running back Jay Ajayi to the Eagles for just a fourth-round pick and agreed to jettison receiver Jarvis Landry to the Browns for fourth- and seventh-round picks, cutting Suh looks to be more locker-room based than performance based.

The big DT tallied 15.5 sacks and 181 combined tackles in his time in Miami, despite eating up double teams constantly. Since 2010, he ranks second among NFL DTs in sacks (51.5), first in QB hits (147), second in total pressures (381.5) and first in tackles for loss (103).

Ajayi found a happy home in Philadelphia when the Dolphins cut him loose. Landry sounded excited about his pending move to Cleveland. Now Suh will have the opportunity to follow in their footsteps.