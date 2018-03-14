NFL players react to Joe Thomas' retirement

After 11 seasons and 10,363 consecutive snaps, Joe Thomas is calling it quits.

The Cleveland Browns longtime left tackle announced his retirement on Wednesday, and players around the league reacted with respectful tweets and goat emojis. Even LeBron James got in on the action:

Not many offensive lineman retire and get pencilled into Canton 5 years from reitirment. @joethomas73 will walk into Canton on the first ballot. Not sure heâs been fully appreciated because he didnât win in Cleveland â Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) March 14, 2018

Helleva career @joethomas73!!! Next stop Canton for you brother!! ï¿½ï¿½ https://t.co/QtoT0DKUwP â LeBron James (@KingJames) March 14, 2018

Congrats on a great career, one of the best to play the game. Was a honor to play against you. https://t.co/LVQpvAX1Sa â Jurrell Casey (@Jurrellc) March 14, 2018

It was an honor Joe, congrats on a hall of fame career & blessings moving forward. You earned it https://t.co/pZYrTr2V1p â Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) March 14, 2018

@joethomas73.. dang gonna miss having you around the building.. but you better be ready for that call every Saturday going over how to kick the opponentâs LTâs A$$! #cantonbound â Jurassic Mylesï¿½ï¿½ (@MylesLGarrett) March 14, 2018

When I was a rookie playing LT I used to try to mimic @joethomas73 stance and technique because he made it look so easy. I found out real quick that LT was hard as hell and wasnât for me. Congrats on a HOF career big guy. ï¿½ï¿½ â TJ Lang (@TJLang70) March 14, 2018

@joethomas73 appreciate your heart towards the game man year after year. Enjoy your time off GOAT you deserve it #ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ #BadgerBros #ï¿½ï¿½ â F L â¡ï¸ S H (@Melvingordon25) March 14, 2018