NFL players react to Joe Thomas' retirement

After 11 seasons and 10,363 consecutive snaps, Joe Thomas is calling it quits.
The Cleveland Browns longtime left tackle announced his retirement on Wednesday, and players around the league reacted with respectful tweets and goat emojis. Even LeBron James got in on the action:
âItâs been an amazing ride for the last 11 years.ââ Cleveland Browns (@Browns) March 14, 2018
A message from @joethomas73 to the fans:#ThankYou73 pic.twitter.com/ukOEzQcUhw
Not many offensive lineman retire and get pencilled into Canton 5 years from reitirment. @joethomas73 will walk into Canton on the first ballot. Not sure heâs been fully appreciated because he didnât win in Clevelandâ Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) March 14, 2018
Helleva career @joethomas73!!! Next stop Canton for you brother!! ï¿½ï¿½ https://t.co/QtoT0DKUwPâ LeBron James (@KingJames) March 14, 2018
Congrats on a great career, one of the best to play the game. Was a honor to play against you. https://t.co/LVQpvAX1Saâ Jurrell Casey (@Jurrellc) March 14, 2018
Trail blazer. What a career. Congrats @joethomas73 One of the greats for sure ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½âï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ https://t.co/kxuTptalNxâ Kelvin Beachum (@KelvinBeachumJr) March 14, 2018
It was an honor Joe, congrats on a hall of fame career & blessings moving forward. You earned it https://t.co/pZYrTr2V1pâ Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) March 14, 2018
@joethomas73 incredible career, second to none. Enjoyed watching you all these years brother. 1st ballot guy! #NoBadDays #HOFerâ Taylor Lewan (@TaylorLewan77) March 14, 2018
@joethomas73 congrats Joe on your amazing career!!!â Terrelle Pryor SR (@TerrellePryor) March 14, 2018
ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½(J-Mac) https://t.co/GeRMmYTd5fâ Devin& Jason McCourty (@McCourtyTwins) March 14, 2018
@joethomas73.. dang gonna miss having you around the building.. but you better be ready for that call every Saturday going over how to kick the opponentâs LTâs A$$! #cantonboundâ Jurassic Mylesï¿½ï¿½ (@MylesLGarrett) March 14, 2018
When I was a rookie playing LT I used to try to mimic @joethomas73 stance and technique because he made it look so easy. I found out real quick that LT was hard as hell and wasnât for me. Congrats on a HOF career big guy. ï¿½ï¿½â TJ Lang (@TJLang70) March 14, 2018
@joethomas73 appreciate your heart towards the game man year after year. Enjoy your time off GOAT you deserve it #ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ #BadgerBros #ï¿½ï¿½â F L â¡ï¸ S H (@Melvingordon25) March 14, 2018
@joethomas73 legend bro!!!!! What a career. One of the best guys I have ever come across..... https://t.co/r7YNPmHmS0â Eric Weddle (@weddlesbeard) March 14, 2018
Congratulations to a great career @joethomas73 #IronMan https://t.co/J3g26Y5cyoâ Sebastian Vollmer (@SebVollmer) March 14, 2018
Salute! @joethomas73â Marquette King (@MarquetteKing) March 14, 2018
Amazing career! Appreciate all youâve done for the city! Youâll be in canton in a few years @joethomas73 https://t.co/ymQ0Nou4npâ Cecil Shorts III (@CecilShortsIII) March 14, 2018
