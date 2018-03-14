Brent Celek gets standing ovation at 76ers game

  • By Ralph Warner
The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for March 14, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Brent Celek is no longer with the Eagles, but Philly fans showed their appreciation for the Super Bowl LII champion last night.

2. If you have a spare $7.29 million, you can buy Ndamukong Suh's old pad.

3. It's so hard to say goodbye to yesterday...

4. If you like football and dad jokes, you should follow @sonofbum a.k.a. Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips.

