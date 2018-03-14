Brent Celek gets standing ovation at 76ers game

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for March 14, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Brent Celek is no longer with the Eagles, but Philly fans showed their appreciation for the Super Bowl LII champion last night.

2. If you have a spare $7.29 million, you can buy Ndamukong Suh's old pad.

3. It's so hard to say goodbye to yesterday...

Hard to find the right words today to express what 87 means to me. No teammate exemplified whatâ¦ https://t.co/fWJqhTk0JI â Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) March 14, 2018

4. If you like football and dad jokes, you should follow @sonofbum a.k.a. Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips.