Brent Celek gets standing ovation at 76ers game

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for March 14, 2018. This is The Extra Point.
1. Brent Celek is no longer with the Eagles, but Philly fans showed their appreciation for the Super Bowl LII champion last night.
Brent Celek at Sixers game tonight after getting released todayâ John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) March 13, 2018
Long standing ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½from fans
Brent: âI love youâ âThank youâ#ThanksBrent#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/7Uukcu4ZYy
2. If you have a spare $7.29 million, you can buy Ndamukong Suh's old pad.
Ndamukong Suh has listed his Fort Lauderdale mansion for $7.29 million (with photos): https://t.co/Y02Vhjfv3L pic.twitter.com/B7sRjti5Tiâ South Florida Sun Sentinel (@SunSentinel) March 13, 2018
3. It's so hard to say goodbye to yesterday...
Hard to find the right words today to express what 87 means to me. No teammate exemplified whatâ¦ https://t.co/fWJqhTk0JIâ Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) March 14, 2018
4. If you like football and dad jokes, you should follow @sonofbum a.k.a. Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips.
Itâs expensive agency, Not free agency.â Wade Phillips (@sonofbum) March 14, 2018