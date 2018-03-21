2018 NFL Draft: Tracking NFC West teams' interest in prospects

Here's a look at the news connecting top prospects to NFC West teams leading up to the 2018 NFL Draft. Click through the tabs above to see prospect-club connections from each division.

ARIZONA CARDINALS

First-round spot: 15

» Cardinals' 2018 draft picks | Draft history

Top prospects associated with the Cardinals:

» Christian Kirk, WR, Texas A&M Visits Cardinals

» Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma: Report: Mayfield to visit Cardinals

» Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma State: Meets with Cardinals at Combine

LOS ANGELES RAMS

First-round spot: 23

» Rams' 2018 draft picks | Draft history

Top prospects associated with the Rams:

» Dante Pettis, WR, Washington: Meets with Rams at UW

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

First-round spot: 9

» 49ers' 2018 draft picks | Draft history

Top prospects associated with the 49ers:

» Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State: Meets with 49ers at Combine

» Bradley Chubb, DE, N.C. State: Combine meeting with 49ers

» Marcus Davenport, EDGE, UTSA: Meets with 49ers at Combine

» Ronald Jones, RB, USC: Meets with 49ers at Combine

» Arden Key, EDGE, LSU Meets with 49ers at Combine

» Harold Landry, EDGE, Boston College: Interviews with 49ers at Combine

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

First-round spot: 18

» Seahawks' 2018 draft picks | Draft history

Top prospects associated with the Seahawks:

» Dante Pettis, WR, Washington: Meets with Seahawks at UW