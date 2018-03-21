2018 NFL Draft: Tracking NFC West teams' interest in prospects

Here's a look at the news connecting top prospects to NFC West teams leading up to the 2018 NFL Draft. Click through the tabs above to see prospect-club connections from each division.
ARIZONA CARDINALS
First-round spot: 15
Top prospects associated with the Cardinals:
» Christian Kirk, WR, Texas A&M Visits Cardinals
» Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma: Report: Mayfield to visit Cardinals
» Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma State: Meets with Cardinals at Combine
LOS ANGELES RAMS
First-round spot: 23
Top prospects associated with the Rams:
» Dante Pettis, WR, Washington: Meets with Rams at UW
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
First-round spot: 9
Top prospects associated with the 49ers:
» Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State: Meets with 49ers at Combine
» Bradley Chubb, DE, N.C. State: Combine meeting with 49ers
» Marcus Davenport, EDGE, UTSA: Meets with 49ers at Combine
» Ronald Jones, RB, USC: Meets with 49ers at Combine
» Arden Key, EDGE, LSU Meets with 49ers at Combine
» Harold Landry, EDGE, Boston College: Interviews with 49ers at Combine
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
First-round spot: 18
Top prospects associated with the Seahawks:
» Dante Pettis, WR, Washington: Meets with Seahawks at UW