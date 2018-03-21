2018 NFL Draft: Tracking NFC South teams' interest in prospects

Here's a look at the news connecting top prospects to NFC South teams leading up to the 2018 NFL Draft. Click through the tabs above to see prospect-club connections from each division.

ATLANTA FALCONS

First-round spot: 26

» Falcons' 2018 draft picks | Draft history

Top prospects associated with the Falcons:

» James Daniels, C, Iowa: Meets with Falcons at Combine

» Vita Vea, DT, Washington: 'Nice' meeting with Falcons at Combine

CAROLINA PANTHERS

First-round spot: 24

» Panthers' 2018 draft picks | Draft history

Top prospects associated with the Panthers:

» Sony Michel, RB, Georgia: Meets with Carolina at Combine

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

First-round spot: 27

» Saints' 2018 draft picks | Draft history

Top prospects associated with the Saints:

» Mark Andrews, TE, Oklahoma: Schedules Combine meeting with Saints

» Dallas Goedert, TE, South Dakota State: Interviews with Saints at Combine

» Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma: Report: Mayfield plans to work out for Saints

» Dante Pettis, WR, Washington: Saints interview Pettis at combine

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

First-round spot: 7

» Buccaneers' 2018 draft picks | Draft history

Top prospects associated with the Buccaneers:

» Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama: Fitzpatrick to work out for Bucs

» Dante Pettis, WR, Washington: Meets with Bucs at UW