2018 NFL Draft: Tracking NFC South teams' interest in prospects

Here's a look at the news connecting top prospects to NFC South teams leading up to the 2018 NFL Draft. Click through the tabs above to see prospect-club connections from each division.
ATLANTA FALCONS
First-round spot: 26
» Falcons' 2018 draft picks | Draft history
Top prospects associated with the Falcons:
» James Daniels, C, Iowa: Meets with Falcons at Combine
» Vita Vea, DT, Washington: 'Nice' meeting with Falcons at Combine
CAROLINA PANTHERS
First-round spot: 24
» Panthers' 2018 draft picks | Draft history
Top prospects associated with the Panthers:
» Sony Michel, RB, Georgia: Meets with Carolina at Combine
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
First-round spot: 27
» Saints' 2018 draft picks | Draft history
Top prospects associated with the Saints:
» Mark Andrews, TE, Oklahoma: Schedules Combine meeting with Saints
» Dallas Goedert, TE, South Dakota State: Interviews with Saints at Combine
» Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma: Report: Mayfield plans to work out for Saints
» Dante Pettis, WR, Washington: Saints interview Pettis at combine
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
First-round spot: 7
» Buccaneers' 2018 draft picks | Draft history
Top prospects associated with the Buccaneers:
» Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama: Fitzpatrick to work out for Bucs
» Dante Pettis, WR, Washington: Meets with Bucs at UW