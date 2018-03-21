2018 NFL Draft: Tracking NFC East teams' interest in prospects

Here's a look at the news connecting top prospects to NFC East teams leading up to the 2018 NFL Draft. Click through the tabs above to see prospect-club connections from each division.

DALLAS COWBOYS

First-round spot: 19

» Cowboys' 2018 draft picks | Draft history

Top prospects associated with the Cowboys:

» Hayden Hurst, TE, South Carolina: Hurst meets with Cowboys at Combine

» D.J. Moore, WR, Maryland: Moore schedules meeting with Cowboys at Combine

» Dante Pettis, WR, Washington: Meets Cowboys at pro day

» Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama: Ridley schedules meeting with Cowboys at Combine

» Isaiah Wynn, OG, Georgia: Wynn meets with Cowboys at Combine

NEW YORK GIANTS

First-round spot: 2

» Giants' 2018 draft picks | Draft history

Top prospects associated with the Giants:

» Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming: Allen meets with Giants at Combine

» Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State: Barkley interviews with Giants at Combine

» Sam Darnold, QB, USC: Darnold meets with Giants at Combine

» Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville: Meets with Giants at Combine

» Ronald Jones, RB, Penn State: Interviews with Giants at Combine

» Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma: Report: Mayfield to visit Giants

» Quenton Nelson, OG, Notre Dame: Interviews with Giants at Combine

» Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA: Reportedly works out for Giants

» Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma State: Meets with Giants

» Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia: Schedules meeting with Giants at Combine

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

First-round spot: 32

» Eagles' 2018 draft picks | Draft history

Top prospects associated with the Eagles:

» Dallas Goedert, TE, South Dakota State: TE meets with Eagles at Combine

» Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville: Meets with Eagles at Combine

» Malik Jefferson, LB, Texas: Reportedly meets with Eagles at Combine

» Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame: Meets with Eagles at Combine

» D.J. Moore, WR, Maryland: Moore schedules meeting with Eagles at Combine

» Dante Pettis, WR, Washington: Eagles interview Pettis at combine

» Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise State: Report: Vander Esch meets with Eagles at Combine

WASHINGTON REDSKINS

First-round spot: 13

» Redskins' 2018 draft picks | Draft history

Top prospects associated with the Redskins:

» Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma: Interviews with Redskins at Combine

» D.J. Moore, WR, Maryland: Meets with Redskins at Combine