2018 NFL Draft: Tracking NFC East teams' interest in prospects

Here's a look at the news connecting top prospects to NFC East teams leading up to the 2018 NFL Draft. Click through the tabs above to see prospect-club connections from each division.
DALLAS COWBOYS
First-round spot: 19
» Cowboys' 2018 draft picks | Draft history
Top prospects associated with the Cowboys:
» Hayden Hurst, TE, South Carolina: Hurst meets with Cowboys at Combine
» D.J. Moore, WR, Maryland: Moore schedules meeting with Cowboys at Combine
» Dante Pettis, WR, Washington: Meets Cowboys at pro day
» Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama: Ridley schedules meeting with Cowboys at Combine
» Isaiah Wynn, OG, Georgia: Wynn meets with Cowboys at Combine
NEW YORK GIANTS
First-round spot: 2
» Giants' 2018 draft picks | Draft history
Top prospects associated with the Giants:
» Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming: Allen meets with Giants at Combine
» Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State: Barkley interviews with Giants at Combine
» Sam Darnold, QB, USC: Darnold meets with Giants at Combine
» Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville: Meets with Giants at Combine
» Ronald Jones, RB, Penn State: Interviews with Giants at Combine
» Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma: Report: Mayfield to visit Giants
» Quenton Nelson, OG, Notre Dame: Interviews with Giants at Combine
» Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA: Reportedly works out for Giants
» Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma State: Meets with Giants
» Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia: Schedules meeting with Giants at Combine
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
First-round spot: 32
» Eagles' 2018 draft picks | Draft history
Top prospects associated with the Eagles:
» Dallas Goedert, TE, South Dakota State: TE meets with Eagles at Combine
» Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville: Meets with Eagles at Combine
» Malik Jefferson, LB, Texas: Reportedly meets with Eagles at Combine
» Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame: Meets with Eagles at Combine
» D.J. Moore, WR, Maryland: Moore schedules meeting with Eagles at Combine
» Dante Pettis, WR, Washington: Eagles interview Pettis at combine
» Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise State: Report: Vander Esch meets with Eagles at Combine
WASHINGTON REDSKINS
First-round spot: 13
» Redskins' 2018 draft picks | Draft history
Top prospects associated with the Redskins:
» Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma: Interviews with Redskins at Combine
» D.J. Moore, WR, Maryland: Meets with Redskins at Combine