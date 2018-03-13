ATN Podcast: Emergency free agency pod!

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Chris Wesseling and Marc Sessler -- hold an emergency podcast to recap all of the breaking free agency news. The heroes discuss all of the big QB news, including Kirk Cousins agreeing to terms with the Vikings (2:20), Drew Brees getting it done with the Saints (9:00), Case Keenum finding a new home in Denver (12:00) and Sam Bradford heading to Arizona (15:00). Other major additions discussed include Sammy Watkins to the Chiefs (18:00), Josh McCown returning to the Jets (34:00), Danny Amendola heading to Miami (37:00) and a few big moves for the Super Bowl champion Eagles (43:00).

