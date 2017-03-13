Do the stats say that Jimmy Graham is still in his prime?

With free agent tight end Jimmy Graham expected to sign with the Green Bay Packers when the new league year starts on March 14, NFL Research takes a look at some of the key statistics from Graham's career so far.

Jimmy Graham profile

-31 years old

-Five-time Pro Bowler

-Entering ninth NFL season in 2018

Jimmy Graham's career stats

-Receptions: 556

-Receiving yards: 6,800

-Receiving TDs: 69 (Fourth-most TDs scored by a tight end in NFL history)

Graham's 2017 season

-Receptions: 57

-Targets: 96

-Receiving yards: 520

-Receiving TDs: 10 (most by an NFL tight end in 2017)

Seahawks version of Graham vs. Saints version of Graham

-Graham averaged 20 more receptions per season during his time with the Saints (77 receptions per season from 2010-2014) than he did during his time with the Seahawks (55 receptions per season from 2015-2017).

How Graham fills a need for the Packers

-No team had fewer receiving touchdowns from its tight ends last season than the Packers (2, tied for last in NFL with 3 other teams).

-Since 2014, Graham has been more productive than all Packers tight ends combined (his 255 receptions are 11 more than all Packers tight ends combined during that span, and his 28 receiving TDs in that span are eight more than all Packers tight ends have.

