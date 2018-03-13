Carolina Panthers expected to sign Bashaud Breeland

Less than a week after creating a void at corner via trade, Carolina is using free agency to fill it.

The Panthers are expected to sign cornerback Bashaud Breeland, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo adds the deal is for three years and is worth $24 million with $11 million in guarantees.

Breeland started at corner for the Washington Redskins in each of his first four seasons in the league, tallying 215 tackles, eight interceptions, 60 passes defensed and one sack in that span. Starting opposite Josh Norman, Breeland inevitably became the more targeted corner, which has produced good and occasionally bad results.

Bashaud Breeland stats allowed in coverage per #NextGenStats (min. 350 coverage snaps):



76.1 passer rating (18th)

47.8% completion rate (8th) https://t.co/U7zZM5Gomb â Matt Harmon (@MattHarmon_BYB) March 13, 2018

Breeland has struggled against receivers with high-end speed, including his infamous Monday night performance in which Antonio Brown caught eight passes for 126 yards and two touchdowns, with the majority coming against Breeland. He's thrived in shorter-yardage situations, displaying the ability to break up jump balls thrown to larger receivers.

Carolina created a need at the position after agreeing to trade starting corner Daryl Worley to the Philadelphia Eagles for receiver Torrey Smith. Breeland can be seen as an upgrade, though it will be interesting to see how he performs opposite James Bradberry.