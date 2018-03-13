Peyton Manning has been out of the league for a couple years now, but he's still performing for crowds. On Saturday, the five-time MVP took the stage with country music star Thomas Rhett at the Celebration of Caring Galas in Indianapolis.

The event is held annually and raises money for Peyton Manning Children's Hospital at St. Vincent. Since beginning in 2008, the event has raised over $11 million. The highlight of this year's event came when Manning sang "That Ain't My Truck."

However, this is far from Peyton's first foray into the country music world. The two-time Super Bowl Champ is known for more than just humming catchy jingles. Check out the clips below for a History of Peyton Manning's "Career" as a Country Singer.

Year: 2003

Song: "Back Where I Come From"

Sang with: Kenny Chesney

Year: 2013

Song: "Folsom Prison Blues"

Sang with: Luke Bryan

Year: 2014

Song: "Folsom Prison Blues"

Sang with: Jake Owen

Year: 2016

Song: Remix of the "Nationwide Jingle"

Sang with: Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley

Year: 2016

Song: "You Never Even Called Me By My Name"

Sang with: Cole Swindell

Year: 2016

Song: "Rocky Top"

Sang with: Lee Brice and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay

Year: 2017

Song: "Folsom Prison Blues"

Sang with: Dierks Bentley