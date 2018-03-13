Better potential NFL player: LeBron James or Joel Embiid?

  • By Ralph Warner
The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for March 13, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Could Joel Embiid join the likes of Deion, Bo, and other legendary two-sport athletes?

2. Speaking of NBA stars with NFL potential, JuJu Smith-Schuster finally met his idol (and hopeful future teammate).

3. This insane stat puts Tyrod Taylor in the company of Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

4. Looks like Allen Robinson decided to pass on the free crab cakes for life offer.

