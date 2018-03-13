Better potential NFL player: LeBron James or Joel Embiid?

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for March 13, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Could Joel Embiid join the likes of Deion, Bo, and other legendary two-sport athletes?

2. Speaking of NBA stars with NFL potential, JuJu Smith-Schuster finally met his idol (and hopeful future teammate).

3. This insane stat puts Tyrod Taylor in the company of Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

New Browns QB Tyrod Taylor has 51 touchdown passes and 16 interceptions since becoming a starter in 2015. Only two quarterbacks (min. 1,000 attempts) have a better TD-INT ratio in that span: Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers â James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) March 12, 2018

4. Looks like Allen Robinson decided to pass on the free crab cakes for life offer.