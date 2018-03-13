Move The Sticks
Move The Sticks Podcast: Free Agency Frenzy
- Published: March 13, 2018 at 01:24 p.m.
Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks dive into the crazy free agency news around the NFL, including Kirk Cousins likely agreeing to a deal with Vikings. The guys also release the best of their interviews with general managers from the NFL Scouting Combine. DJ and Bucky finish the show by sitting down with former pro QB Jordan Palmer to talk about training top prospects Josh Allen and Sam Darnold (34:10).